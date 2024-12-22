The Extra Step You Can't Forget When Making Oatmeal Cookies

If you are making oatmeal cookies for me, then the one step you can absolutely skip is adding the dried fruit! Chocolate chips or walnuts or both would be preferable, while salty oatmeal scotchies will also do, but raisins are a big nope. Assuming you're not about to gift some stranger with baked goods, however, I have another, more general tip to pass along that concerns the oatmeal itself: Toast it. Yep, that's pretty much it — a nice concise two-word tip that works just as well for those who love oatmeal-raisin cookies as it does for all my fellow raisin haters.

Oh wait, you want to know why you should toast the oats? Okay, that's easy — toasted oats simply taste better, and in turn, they improve the flavor of the cookies. Toasted oats are often described as having a nutty flavor, although this may have something to do with the fact that we typically eat nuts that are toasted or roasted so it's just an automatic association our tastebuds make. It might be better to describe the taste of toasted oatmeal as similar to cereal or reminiscent of a granola bar, since granola bars are often made with toasted oats. At any rate, we don't need to spend all day throwing around random comparisons when we can just agree that toastier is tastier, and leave it at that.