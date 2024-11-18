The Mix-In You Need For The Silkiest Holiday Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are usually a reliable vegetarian holiday side (as long as you resist the temptation to add bacon bits, chicken broth, or schmaltz), but you'll need to avoid adding dairy products if you want something vegans can eat. While you could substitute a variety of non-dairy milks for the cream (some vegan mashed potato recipes call for oat milk while others favor pea, almond, or coconut), the problem is that most of these milk substitutes have very distinctive flavors that can clash with the potatoes.

Sure, canned coconut milk is sufficiently creamy that it often substitutes for heavy cream in dessert recipes. But if a more traditional taste is what you're going for, you're better off sticking with a different product: commercial vegan butter. Or, for a cheaper alternative, margarine. Check the ingredient label for the latter, however, since although most margarines are vegan, a few brands do sneak in some dairy.

Creamy (or cream-ish) vegan mashed potatoes start with choosing the right tubers, and Yukon Golds are highly recommended for their soft texture. Boil the heck out of them, mash them, and mix them with a generous amount of your preferred butter substitute as well as any seasonings you like. (If you're going with garlic, you can add it to the cooking water or sauté it in with the butter.) You'll also want to add a cup or so of the potato cooking water to make the potatoes extra starchy and fluffy.