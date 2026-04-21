Blueberry Is The Unexpected Flavor To Consider Adding To Your Lattes
You may have come across blueberry iced coffee concoctions taking over social media — I know I have for blueberry protein iced coffee! While I was reluctant to hop on this trend because something about fruit with coffee gave me the ick, Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, the coffee expert behind Home Coffee Expert, shone a light on why iced coffee is begging for blueberry to be added, especially during the upcoming summer months.
"As long as some sharpness is retained from the blueberries, then the sweet/sharp combo tends to complement coffee that is tending towards bitter," says Woodburn-Simmonds. He added that almost all fruit syrups will fall into this bucket because of their sugar content, but blueberry stands out in the crowd. He recommends going for blueberry compote or blueberry jam to preserve as much of the blueberry flavor as possible, even if it means a few blueberry lumps will fall to the bottom of the coffee. You could also use blueberry syrup that's been reduced down from real blueberries, not the artificially flavored stuff. Woodburn-Simmonds says the more synthetic the blueberry flavor, the less enjoyable it'll be.
However, he also says it's unlikely this trend will continue on TikTok into autumn or winter. "Firstly, almost nothing lasts many months on TikTok and we have pumpkin spices season around the corner and a Taylor Swift album drop to contend with. Secondly it's just not as nice to have that sweet sharpness in a hot coffee compared to an iced coffee. Assuming Gen Z ever drink a hot coffee."
How to make (and how to order) the best blueberry iced latte
If you haven't tried the blueberry latte trend yet, for an easy recipe you'll need a few tablespoons of either blueberry compote, jam, or syrup (homemade or store-bought), about 1 cup of your milk of choice, a single or double shot of espresso (depending on how strong you're making your latte), and ice.
Recipe videos on social media vary in how they build the drink, but for an Instagram-worthy layered look make sure to avoid adding ice last. Instead, start with the blueberry component on the bottom of your glass, then add ice, followed by milk. If you're using blueberry syrup, some recipe videos add the ice first and then have the syrup cascading on top. Another option is to flavor your milk by adding the jam, compote, or syrup you're using to create blueberry milk. Finish by pouring the espresso gently on top, then give it a light stir to subtly blend the flavors before taking a sip.
There's plenty of room for variation with this recipe. If you prefer it sweeter, mix your favorite sweetener with the blueberry layer before assembling. Or, for more of a dessert-in-a-glass taste, try adding homemade brown sugar syrup. And for something extra rich, top it off with cold foam from frothed heavy cream or your favorite creamer. If you'd rather skip the DIY, you can always order a version at a local or chain coffee shop. This Dunkin' order tastes like you're sipping on blueberry cobbler.