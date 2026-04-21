Blueberry Is The Unexpected Flavor To Consider Adding To Your Lattes

You may have come across blueberry iced coffee concoctions taking over social media — I know I have for blueberry protein iced coffee! While I was reluctant to hop on this trend because something about fruit with coffee gave me the ick, Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, the coffee expert behind Home Coffee Expert, shone a light on why iced coffee is begging for blueberry to be added, especially during the upcoming summer months.

"As long as some sharpness is retained from the blueberries, then the sweet/sharp combo tends to complement coffee that is tending towards bitter," says Woodburn-Simmonds. He added that almost all fruit syrups will fall into this bucket because of their sugar content, but blueberry stands out in the crowd. He recommends going for blueberry compote or blueberry jam to preserve as much of the blueberry flavor as possible, even if it means a few blueberry lumps will fall to the bottom of the coffee. You could also use blueberry syrup that's been reduced down from real blueberries, not the artificially flavored stuff. Woodburn-Simmonds says the more synthetic the blueberry flavor, the less enjoyable it'll be.

However, he also says it's unlikely this trend will continue on TikTok into autumn or winter. "Firstly, almost nothing lasts many months on TikTok and we have pumpkin spices season around the corner and a Taylor Swift album drop to contend with. Secondly it's just not as nice to have that sweet sharpness in a hot coffee compared to an iced coffee. Assuming Gen Z ever drink a hot coffee."