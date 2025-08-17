How To Spice Up Plain Milk With Fruit Jam
If you're tired of plain, boring milk, you can easily create a brand-new treat with just milk and jam. Transforming these two ingredients into a fruity and creamy beverage puts your favorite store-bought or homemade jam to great use. Flavored fruit milk is super easy to make — we're talking five minutes or less. You just need 1 to 2 tablespoons of your jam of choice for every cup of milk you use. You can either whiz it all up in a blender or just put it into a sealed container and shake until the jam is evenly distributed. Add more milk or jam to your tastes, and you've got yourself yummy flavored milk with just two ingredients.
The best part about this recipe (outside of how ridiculously easy it is) is the fact that it's wildly simple to customize. Use whatever milk and jam combination you like. Our favorite Bonne Maman flavor, raspberry, is a big winner for us. On top of that, use any milk you want, and you can make an even more decadent drink by adding in coffee creamer, half-and-half, or heavy cream. If you're vegan or have a dairy allergy, try flavor combinations like walnut milk with fig jam, oat milk with blueberry jam, or coconut milk with raspberry jam.
How to use fruity jam milk
Drinking flavored milk made with jam is certainly the easiest way to enjoy it, and you don't have to drink this bad boy cold, either. In the same way that jam really belongs in your coffee, it's also a great pairing with some hot milk. You're essentially creating a flavored steamer that you can then pair with coffee, tea, or matcha, or sip on its own. You can also riff on hot cocoa by heating up your fruity milk and melting in some chocolate chunks — berry and cherry jams work particularly well here.
You can also expand your recipe horizons. Swap out your usual plain milk for jam milk when making your next batch of overnight oats. It's a great addition to chia pudding, too; we love mango-infused milk for this recipe in particular, along with freshly cut slices of mango when it's in season. You can use it to change up the flavors of your next tres leches cake or add it into baked goods that call for plain milk. Strawberry-infused milk mixed into chocolate chip pancake batter? Talk about heaven. Your only limit is your creativity, so don't be afraid to go all-out and enjoy everything fruit-flavored milk has to offer.