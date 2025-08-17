How To Spice Up Plain Milk With Fruit Jam

If you're tired of plain, boring milk, you can easily create a brand-new treat with just milk and jam. Transforming these two ingredients into a fruity and creamy beverage puts your favorite store-bought or homemade jam to great use. Flavored fruit milk is super easy to make — we're talking five minutes or less. You just need 1 to 2 tablespoons of your jam of choice for every cup of milk you use. You can either whiz it all up in a blender or just put it into a sealed container and shake until the jam is evenly distributed. Add more milk or jam to your tastes, and you've got yourself yummy flavored milk with just two ingredients.

The best part about this recipe (outside of how ridiculously easy it is) is the fact that it's wildly simple to customize. Use whatever milk and jam combination you like. Our favorite Bonne Maman flavor, raspberry, is a big winner for us. On top of that, use any milk you want, and you can make an even more decadent drink by adding in coffee creamer, half-and-half, or heavy cream. If you're vegan or have a dairy allergy, try flavor combinations like walnut milk with fig jam, oat milk with blueberry jam, or coconut milk with raspberry jam.