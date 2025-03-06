Does Jam Really Belong In Your Coffee?

TikTok always seems to be telling us about some new way we should be drinking our coffee. The whipped (aka dalgona) coffee that was one of the pandemic era's top food trends was pretty fun, whereas the viral onion coffee that came along a few years later ... wasn't. The espresso and orange juice combo may have fallen somewhere in between, although not everyone acquired a taste for it. More recently, a new TikTok coffee hack involves brewing coffee into an almost-empty jam jar. (The video below adds brown sugar for extra sweetness, although this step isn't necessary.) While it doesn't sound bad, The Takeout asked ex-barista Matt Woodburn-Simmonds for his take on the trend. He's in favor, telling us the bitter flavor of coffee can be balanced out nicely with the addition of sugary, tangy jam. When you mix jam with coffee, he explained, "You get this harmony of sweet, sharp, and bitter that works really nicely."

Woodburn-Simmonds feels that certain flavors of jam work better in coffee than others. "Assuming your coffee is quite bitter," he said, "then berries are the classic pairing with that flavor." This means raspberry, strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, and currant jam should all be fine. He's unsure whether stone fruits would work as well, though, since he feels apricot jam and coffee would be a no-go. The type of coffee can also affect the taste. As Woodburn-Simmonds advises, "If you're going to add fruit to your coffee, then you want very dark roast coffee," since the bitterness will better balance the fruit flavors.