The 8 States That Still Don't Have A Krispy Kreme

After Vernon Rudolph set up a doughnut shop in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 1937, it gave rise to the Krispy Kreme we know today (though the company's first batches were made with a vegetable). Within a few years, the alliterative treat maker expanded beyond its home base into neighboring states like Tennessee and South Carolina. Over the next century, franchises started sprouting up all over the United States, with customers eagerly awaiting the glowing "hot now" neon light to lure them in for fresh doughnuts. As of April 2026, Krispy Kreme now has an outpost in over 40 countries worldwide, and closer to home, in 43 states, as well as a presence in Washington, D.C.

That is quite the footprint, yet there are eight states without a brick-and-mortar Krispy Kreme. That seems a bit strange, right? So, what's your story Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming? The Takeout opened a map, put on its doughnut goggles, and investigated. In some cases, these states once had locations, but called it a day for one reason or another. In others, there's talk of one coming, but with nothing to show for it. We will not rest until all states in the Union have a Krispy Kreme.