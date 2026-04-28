The 8 States That Still Don't Have A Krispy Kreme
After Vernon Rudolph set up a doughnut shop in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 1937, it gave rise to the Krispy Kreme we know today (though the company's first batches were made with a vegetable). Within a few years, the alliterative treat maker expanded beyond its home base into neighboring states like Tennessee and South Carolina. Over the next century, franchises started sprouting up all over the United States, with customers eagerly awaiting the glowing "hot now" neon light to lure them in for fresh doughnuts. As of April 2026, Krispy Kreme now has an outpost in over 40 countries worldwide, and closer to home, in 43 states, as well as a presence in Washington, D.C.
That is quite the footprint, yet there are eight states without a brick-and-mortar Krispy Kreme. That seems a bit strange, right? So, what's your story Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming? The Takeout opened a map, put on its doughnut goggles, and investigated. In some cases, these states once had locations, but called it a day for one reason or another. In others, there's talk of one coming, but with nothing to show for it. We will not rest until all states in the Union have a Krispy Kreme.
Maine
While neighboring New Hampshire never got its promised Krispy Kreme locations, starting in 2018, Maine was blessed with two outposts, in Auburn and Saco. Things got off to a hot start for these locations, before sales started to level off. In 2020, the dream was over, as the two Maine Krispy Kremes turned off the neon sign for good. Krispy Kreme corporate spokeswoman Casandra Williams told The Sun Journal, "These closings are unrelated to the coronavirus. We realize this is disappointing for our fans and guests in the area. We are grateful for their loyalty and business."
Massachusetts
Dunkin' (formerly of "Donuts" fame) was born in Quincy, Massachusetts, and has forever since forged the caffeinated identity of New England. That hasn't stopped competitors from trying their best to jump into Dunkin's backyard, though Krispy Kreme attempted to do so with a Medford location in 2003. Boston Magazine declared this new rivalry "The Doughnut War," and additional stores opened in Boston and Saugus. Within three short years, the war was over, with Krispy Kreme waving the white flag. Honey Dew Donuts founder Dick Bowen surmised the failure to Boston.com, "New Englanders want great coffee, along with delicious food products, not just doughnuts."
New Hampshire
Cort Mendez did quite well launching 10 Five Guys locations in New Hampshire, and he next set his sights on launching Krispy Kreme in The Granite State through his new company, NH Glazed LLC. Mendez told NH Business Review in 2016, "Dunkin' Donuts, of course, owns New England," and later added, "I believe that Krispy Kreme will have a place in the New Hampshire and Maine markets." While he had four to five locations in mind for New Hampshire, not a single one ever opened. In fact, the relationship between NH Glazed LLC and Krispy Kreme ended in a breach of contract, with the two reaching a settlement in the end.
North Dakota
"Sugar shock just over horizon" ran a 2002 headline in The Forum, right before Fargo opened its first Krispy Kreme to great fanfare. The store could make up to 70,000 doughnuts a day to supply gas stations and retailers with its goods as far west as Bismarck. At the very end of 2007, the Fargo location shuttered. On the last day of operation, fans streamed in to get one last bite before closing. Victoria Duncan of Dilworth, Minnesota, told The Grand Folks Herald, "I came to pay my respects to Krispy Kreme," and left the store with four dozen to share with friends and loved ones. While there may be no more Krispy Kreme, the state sure has plenty of honey to go around.
Rhode Island
Spirits were running high when Rhode Island's first Krispy Kreme location debuted in Cranston on May 13, 2003. A writer for the snack site Taquitos.net noted this opening "will likely become known as the biggest event in Rhode Island history." This location not only served customers walking in, but also shipped the treats out to other retail stores throughout the state. Going up against New England donut behemoth Dunkin', as well as Tim Horton's in The Ocean State, left Krispy Kreme with a limited slice of the customer pie. By 2007, the fun was over, and Krispy Kreme rode out of Rhode Island.
South Dakota
When a Krispy Kreme opened its doors in Sioux City, South Dakota, in 2003, there was so much anticipation that there were planned lane closures to prevent an overflow of traffic. Although nearly 100 people were lined up at 5:30 a.m. for its opening, the frenzy ultimately didn't match the buildup. One of those people in line was DJ and sportscaster Jeff Harkness, who wrote on B102.7's website that it "was easily one of the 10 happiest days of my life!" Unfortunately, the happiness wasn't built to last as the 5,400-square-foot facility that employed up to 115 workers closed its doors in 2006.
Vermont
While Vermonters have plenty of scoops of Ben & Jerry's to enjoy, it has never once been home to a Krispy Kreme. That hasn't stopped them from traveling far and wide to obtain doughnuts from a bona fide Krispy Kreme store. In 2003, a church and neighboring high school cheerleading squad embarked on a 400-mile round trip to acquire dozens of doughnuts for fundraisers, which were happily eaten up locally. In another case, one Vermont couple in 2009 used a cancer bike ride benefit as a good reason to visit North Carolina, with the added bonus of indulging in some local Krispy Kreme cuisine.
Wyoming
In 2002, the state of Wyoming got some really sweet news. After a Krispy Kreme franchisee set up shops in Nevada, Utah, and Idaho, it had its eyes set on doing the same in the "Cowboy State" — in the hot spot of Cheyenne, or perhaps Casper and Gillette. Unfortunately, these locations never materialized, and the state remains Krispy Kreme-less. If you're a Wyomingite who feels slighted for not having a brick-and-mortar store, you are not alone. One way to help the cause is by joining the "Bring Krispy Kreme to Casper, Wyoming" Facebook community page, to "show Krispy Kreme they have a fan base here in the greatest state!"