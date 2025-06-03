The U.S. State That Produces The Most Honey

Whether you add a sweet drizzle to your tomato sandwich to kick things up a notch, enrich your morning brew with an almost-empty honey jar, or boost your fried chicken recipe with a little liquid gold, honey is one of the most valuable sweeteners a cook has in their arsenal. It's sweeter than sugar, but contains a richer depth of flavor — and as a bonus, it can come in a cute little bottle shaped like a bear. But what state produces the most honey? Is it California, one of our most prominent agricultural states? Or is it New York or Washington? The answer, as it turns out, is ... North Dakota? The state whose biggest claim to fame is people mistakenly assuming it's home to Mount Rushmore? That's the biggest honey producer?

That's right, and it has the lead by a considerable distance, too. In 2024, North Dakota produced over 36 million pounds of honey, which nearly surpassed the yield from the next three highest-producing states — California, South Dakota, and Montana — combined. Obviously the Peace Garden State's pride and joy is vulnerable to environmental threats, such as a spike in bee deaths, but for the time being, North Dakota has been sitting pretty in the number one spot since 2003.