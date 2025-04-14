One Sweet Ingredient Makes Homemade Fried Chicken Beyond Flavorful

While making fried chicken at home is a great way to spend time in the kitchen, you can upgrade this savory meal with one simple ingredient, and that's a delicious dose of honey. Whether used in a moisturizing marinade or as a final glaze, sweet honey complements the chicken's savoriness to create a well-rounded, flavorful meal.

Honey does more than just add sweetness, it also slightly changes the texture of the dish. When you brush honey onto the chicken right after it comes out of the fryer, the heat thickens the honey slightly, creating a sticky, shiny coating. The sugars found in honey also contribute to caramelization, leading to that mouthwatering, golden-brown color. Adding the honey after frying is usually the go-to, as it keeps the honey from burning. But since the secret to great fried chicken is dunking it in brine before the frying oil, adding honey to your brine lets you hit those sweet and salty notes throughout the chicken.

Different types of honey also affect the flavor of the fried chicken. Clover honey gives a light, floral sweetness, while buckwheat honey is much stronger, and thicker (think molasses) with a rich, earthy taste. If you use orange blossom honey, expect a bright, fruity sweetness — or you can use the rare Hawaiian kiawe honey for a creamy, slightly minty tone. There is also the appropriately-hyped manuka honey from Australia and New Zealand, which is known to be a tad bitter and earthy. No matter the type of honey you choose, this natural sweetener works well to balance the saltiness of the fried chicken.