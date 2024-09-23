The Rare Hawaiian Honey With A Menthol Aftertaste

Some versions of kiawe honey have a unique characteristic that immediately set it apart from the honey you have in your pantry right now: It's white. This is because it crystalizes rapidly, which also gives it a texture described as creamy. But harvesting it takes some serious skill, because if the honey becomes overripe, it'll solidify to the point where it can't be extracted without the application of heat — which can change the way the honey tastes, feels, and looks, as well as destroying the unique enzymes within it.

As to uses, since the honey is so rare, it's generally recommended to use it without too much fuss. Some reviewers on retail sites say they've used it in tea, on charcuterie boards, and simply by itself, eating it straight from the jar. One seller, World of Honey, says, "It's a perfect match for toast, strawberries and cream, or as we often say -– right by the spoonful." For something that rare, I really do think enjoying it as-is is probably the way to go, at least at first, since honey by itself has that complex floral flavor that I think gets taken for granted sometimes. And in the case of kiawe honey, you should probably savor it, especially due to its rarity.