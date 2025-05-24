The Sweet Drizzle That Adds A Gourmet Touch To Tomato Sandwiches 

Tomato sandwiches are beloved for a reason. This classic combo is, hands down, the simplest and tastiest way to use up your best summer tomatoes. Part of the beauty of the tomato sandwich is that making a great one only requires three ingredients: sliced bread, mayonnaise, and a really good tomato. That said, we firmly believe it's possible to improve on perfection (especially when it comes to sandwiches). One sweet and simple way to make tomato sandwiches even better is the addition of a sweet pantry staple you probably already have on hand: honey.

This sweet twist might seem a bit unexpected in a savory veggie-based sandwich, but hear us out. The natural sweetness of honey balances beautifully with the acidity of the tomatoes, adding a layer of warmth and complexity to this simple sandwich. Combined with a hearty slathering of salty, rich mayonnaise and plain white bread (the only correct option for a classic tomato sandwich), a humble drizzle of honey brings a delightfully gourmet touch to this summertime staple.