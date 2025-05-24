The Sweet Drizzle That Adds A Gourmet Touch To Tomato Sandwiches
Tomato sandwiches are beloved for a reason. This classic combo is, hands down, the simplest and tastiest way to use up your best summer tomatoes. Part of the beauty of the tomato sandwich is that making a great one only requires three ingredients: sliced bread, mayonnaise, and a really good tomato. That said, we firmly believe it's possible to improve on perfection (especially when it comes to sandwiches). One sweet and simple way to make tomato sandwiches even better is the addition of a sweet pantry staple you probably already have on hand: honey.
This sweet twist might seem a bit unexpected in a savory veggie-based sandwich, but hear us out. The natural sweetness of honey balances beautifully with the acidity of the tomatoes, adding a layer of warmth and complexity to this simple sandwich. Combined with a hearty slathering of salty, rich mayonnaise and plain white bread (the only correct option for a classic tomato sandwich), a humble drizzle of honey brings a delightfully gourmet touch to this summertime staple.
More ideas for adding honey to a tomato sandwich
Adding honey to a tomato sandwich takes about two seconds — just prepare your tomato sandwich as you normally would, and then drizzle as much or as little honey as you like on top of the tomato before slapping it all together. Any variety of honey will do, from a basic grocery store bear-shaped bottle to fancy (but perhaps overhyped) raw honey. If you're feeling spicy, you could even add an extra kick by opting for homemade hot honey.
This gourmet tomato sandwich addition isn't just for classic white bread and mayonnaise tomato sandwiches à la "Harriet the Spy." A touch of honey is one of the easiest ways to instantly enhance the flavor of almost any sandwich that contains tomato. You could try adding a drizzle of honey to toasted BLTs, tomato grilled cheeses, or even open-faced tomato toasts if you're feeling especially fancy. No matter how you slice it, a sweet and simple drizzle of honey is a ridiculously easy and surprisingly flavorful way to upgrade tomato sandwiches.