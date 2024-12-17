Tomato Sandwiches Are Good, But We Know How To Make Them Better

A tomato sandwich is the tried-and-true way to get a quick vegetable fix. Slices of a sweet and juicy tomato sprinkled with flaky salt and layered between two bits of bread, usually spread with mayonnaise. It's hard to beat — but not impossible. There are many ways to make a tomato sandwich more interesting, but roasted red bell peppers are the greatest springboard to land you on the next sandwich level. First and foremost, it goes without saying that a perfectly ripe heirloom tomato tastes best on a sandwich (although there are a ton of different tomato varieties, so feel free to experiment).

With tomatoes and roasted red peppers, you can make a deconstructed romesco sauce sandwich. Begin by toasting two pieces of bread. Rub a fresh clove of garlic into the nooks and crannies. Place the tomatoes on the bread and lightly season with salt and paprika. Then, add bell peppers and drizzle on extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar. Sprinkle the sandwich with shaved almonds and flaky salt. Feel free to add mayo — as in a classic tomato sandwich — to introduce a fatty, creamy element. The fixings in this sandwich resemble the ingredients in a romesco sauce, a popular Spanish condiment. Romesco sauce has a tomato-forward taste with a peppery kick, and the sandwich iteration features a similar flavor profile with a fresher feel and more textural variety.