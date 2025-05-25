The Clever Honey Container Trick That Elevates Your Morning Brew
Coffee is one of my favorite things to talk about and even more so to drink. An interesting trick that can elevate our morning brew even more is probably already in your kitchen cabinet. Enter: the adorable honey bear container. (Other honey jars work too, but you get the picture.) The honey at the bottom of your container is usually thrown out, but a trendy way people are using it lets you savor those final drops in your morning coffee. It not only creates a deliciously sweet drink for you, but also is a way to not waste any honey — no drop is left behind.
[https://www.tiktok.com/@riyalovestacobell/video/7505920807550422302]
Start with some freshly made hot coffee or a shot of espresso. Pour it right into your almost-empty honey bottle, whether it's that cute bear or just a regular jar. The heat thins out the honey, allowing it to dissolve in the drink. Once you've got the lid on tight, give that container a good shake. The coffee's heat and your shaking gets the honey to lift off the sides and bottom, melting right into your coffee. What you get is a naturally sweet coffee base. How sweet it is depends on how much honey you had leftover. If you're making an iced drink, you'd then pour in ice, add your milk, and voila; you have an iced latte in a cool cup.
Delicious coffee drinks to make with your new honey container brew
Your new honey-sweetened coffee is a great start for many drinks. I have to say, I particularly love an iced honey oat milk latte. It's quite simple: You'll make the new creation but, instead of regular milk, you'll pour oat milk. An iced honey cappuccino can also be made by topping your coffee with cold frothed milk for a foamy layer. You can also froth the milk with coffee like the trendy dalgona coffee for a deeper flavor. If you're using almond milk, it'll give a lighter, more nutty character, while coconut milk can bring in a thin, light taste. Coconut milk would also work well to create a truly island-like coffee if you're using manuka honey.
You can play around with the spices too. Cinnamon is a great add-in, either sprinkled on top or mixed right in for a honey cinnamon drink. A bit of vanilla extract is another delicious choice to bring in earthiness for drinks like honey vanilla oat milk lattes. You can use syrups like pistachio for a nutty layer, chocolate for something rich, or a small dollop of Nutella for hazelnut hints which would complement the profile of almond milk.
Don't rule out making sea salted honey cold foam, brown sugar honey cold foam, or a simple honey-sweetened oat milk cold foam. If you want to make a dessert out of it, take the leftover honey and espresso blend, mix in some Baileys Irish Cream, and pour it over a scoop (or three) of vanilla gelato to make a grown-up affogato.