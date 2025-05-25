The Clever Honey Container Trick That Elevates Your Morning Brew

Coffee is one of my favorite things to talk about and even more so to drink. An interesting trick that can elevate our morning brew even more is probably already in your kitchen cabinet. Enter: the adorable honey bear container. (Other honey jars work too, but you get the picture.) The honey at the bottom of your container is usually thrown out, but a trendy way people are using it lets you savor those final drops in your morning coffee. It not only creates a deliciously sweet drink for you, but also is a way to not waste any honey — no drop is left behind.

[https://www.tiktok.com/@riyalovestacobell/video/7505920807550422302]

Start with some freshly made hot coffee or a shot of espresso. Pour it right into your almost-empty honey bottle, whether it's that cute bear or just a regular jar. The heat thins out the honey, allowing it to dissolve in the drink. Once you've got the lid on tight, give that container a good shake. The coffee's heat and your shaking gets the honey to lift off the sides and bottom, melting right into your coffee. What you get is a naturally sweet coffee base. How sweet it is depends on how much honey you had leftover. If you're making an iced drink, you'd then pour in ice, add your milk, and voila; you have an iced latte in a cool cup.