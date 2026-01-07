Review: Krispy Kreme's Winter Seasonal Collection Is A Sweet Start To A New Year

Krispy Kreme had quite the 2025, adding a dash of sweetness to the year and, in some cases, oversweetening it. There were creative collaborations and seasonal snacks that ran the gamut from Pop-Tarts plopped on top of doughnuts, Hershey's Kissed ones, and some Harry Potter-themed treats that cast a theatrical magical spell. As the calendar turns to 2026, Krispy Kreme's opening salvo seems to be taking the volume down a notch from 11 and instead delivering doughnuts that seem more focused on taste than wowing the eyeballs. The first collection of the year is called Krispy Kreme's Winter Seasonal Collection, which includes the quartet — a Caramel Dulce Doughnut, Chocolate Truffle Doughnut, Cinnamon Sugar Cake Doughnut, and Raspberry Cheesecake Doughnut.

These new Krispy Kreme doughnuts sound like real straight-shooters, but will they hit the target of tastiness or shoot total blah-blanks? The Takeout went to its nearest Krispy Kreme location to take out a dozen, size them up, and then scarf them down to see where the truth lies. Cozy up with a warm blanket as we reveal all this and more in this chew-in review!