Review: Harry Potter: Houses Of Hogwarts X Krispy Kreme Collection Is An Overly Sweet Visual Feast

Ever since J.K. Rowling's first "Harry Potter" novel dropped in stores back in good old 1997, fans have essentially demanded more of anything having to do with the young wizard in training. The book spawned a massive franchise that includes films, theater productions, stores, and theme park experiences. Food and drink always played a large role in the series, and mythically delicious items like Butterbeer have been conjured up in the real world for muggles to buy and try. In more recent times, Harry Potter has seemed to team up with numerous partners, to peddle themed Hershey chocolates, Haribo gummies, Goldfish grahams, and Keebler Fudge Strips.

Doughnuts have been named dropped in two books of the series, and some bakeries have even baked some up in Harry's good name. As the kids are returning to school, Krispy Kreme is going large with this idea with a special new limited time collection called Harry Potter: Houses of Hogwarts x Krispy Kreme Collection. This collection offers up five special doughnuts, all related specifically to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, as well as a one-of-a-kind drink to sweeten the deal.

Before you hop on your broom and jet on over to your local Krispy Kreme, don't you want to know if these doughnuts are pure alchemy gold, or just fool's gold? The Takeout took out this collection to see what kind of spell they cast, and we're now ready to spill the tea on where the truth lies.