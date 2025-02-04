Goldfish Butterbeer Flavored Grahams Review: This Harry Potter-Inspired Snack Casts A Tasty Spell

Author J.K. Rowling has quite the way with words. She created a magical world with her Harry Potter book series, which conjured up a reality through a movie franchise, a Broadway show, a theme park, and endless paraphernalia for fans to snatch up. One item everyday muggles had always wanted to get their hands and mouths around is a glass of butterbeer. The drink was first mentioned in the third book "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" where our heroes throw it back at the beloved Hogsmeade pub Three Broomsticks. Rowling once described her made up brew of butterbeer to Bon Appétit as, "I imagine it to taste a little bit like less sickly butterscotch." The drink was eventually made into a sudsy reality and can be enjoyed at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios, Harry Potter shops, and in bottle versions through its online store.

In 2025, the mythical flavor of butterbeer is (hopefully) casting a spell of Goldfish graham crackers, in one familiar shape, and two Hogs-worthy ones. Are these branded-Goldfish magically delicious, or are they brewed from the Dark Arts and a bigger joke than renaming them Chilean Sea Bass? This muggle, on behalf of The Takeout, broke open a bag to find out where the truth lies.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.