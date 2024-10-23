Goldfish Has A New, 'Sophisticated' Name That Just Sounds Like A Joke...because It Is
Campbell's, one of America's most iconic companies, seems to be going through a bit of an identity crisis. In September, it announced that it intends to change its name from the Campbell Soup Company to the Campbell's Company. This is because after more than 150 years of operating, it does much more than can soups to make our lives easier. Some of its snack brands now include Cape Cod Chips, Kettle Chips, and Goldfish. The latter is in the spotlight over yet another name change. To appeal to adults, Goldfish will now be named Chilean Sea Bass.
Don't panic yet! Regular bags will still be sold throughout the country. In fact, the bags sporting the new "sophisticated" name will only be available online in limited quantities until October 30th, 2024. This isn't the first time Campbell's has tried to gain attention with a new goldfish product. In late 2023, it announced the release of Goldfish crisps that come in three flavors: classic cheddar, sour cream and onion, and salt and vinegar.
Publicity hit or miss?
Only time will tell how customers react to this publicity stunt. So far, it seems like the Chilean Sea Bass bags are selling out online. (If you want to buy one, the stock for today is gone, so you'll have to try your luck tomorrow.) However, the campaign might not be enough to successfully change people's perception of Goldfish as being a children's snack. Campbell's can use a name that seems to belong on the menu of a fine dining restaurant, but the product is still a bag full of tiny cartoonish fish sporting a smile. Of course, the company is aware of this, which is why this stunt is more of a joke than a serious product release.
Although the product was first intended as a bar snack when it was released in the 1960s, it's uncertain if it will appeal to many adults in the health-conscious 21st century. In 2022, Campbell's also tried to reach the adult demographic by releasing Goldfish Mega Bites, a larger version of the classic snack. Given that Gen Z teens still prefer Goldfish over other snacks, Campbell's might be trying too hard to reach adults, but at least it hasn't lost its sense of humor.