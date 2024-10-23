Goldfish Has A New, 'Sophisticated' Name That Just Sounds Like A Joke...because It Is

Campbell's, one of America's most iconic companies, seems to be going through a bit of an identity crisis. In September, it announced that it intends to change its name from the Campbell Soup Company to the Campbell's Company. This is because after more than 150 years of operating, it does much more than can soups to make our lives easier. Some of its snack brands now include Cape Cod Chips, Kettle Chips, and Goldfish. The latter is in the spotlight over yet another name change. To appeal to adults, Goldfish will now be named Chilean Sea Bass.

Don't panic yet! Regular bags will still be sold throughout the country. In fact, the bags sporting the new "sophisticated" name will only be available online in limited quantities until October 30th, 2024. This isn't the first time Campbell's has tried to gain attention with a new goldfish product. In late 2023, it announced the release of Goldfish crisps that come in three flavors: classic cheddar, sour cream and onion, and salt and vinegar.