Doughnut Eaters Are In Luck This St. Patrick's Day At Krispy Kreme

After Valentine's Day had its heart-shaped treats deflated, the focus now briefly shifts to St. Patrick's Day, which has everyone seeing, feeling, and even eating green. Krispy Kreme is always game to celebrate almost any holiday, and has been gaga for green since at least 2010. What started off as simple sprinkle doughnuts, green ones, and even one shaped like a shamrock, has evolved in the past decade and a half. The flavors and designs always seem to try and top what came before, where eaters have encountered the likes of the elusive Leprechaun Trap one from 2020, the pointy Lucky Unicorn in the following year, 2022's adorable, red-bearded Lenny Leprechaun (the same year it sold 1.63 billion doughnuts), 2023's fortunate Golden Cookies & Kreme, and last year's delightfully colored Luck of the Rainbow Doughnut.

For 2025, Krispy Kreme is springing up four new doughnut creations to celebrate St. Patrick's Day — Choco-Shenanigans, Over the Rainbow, Pot of Gold, and St Patty's Swirl. In a statement, Dave Skena, Chief Growth Officer for Krispy Kreme said "If you're planning any holiday shenanigans — and you should — our St. Patrick's Day Collection will make them more festive and fun." He added, "When you share these doughnuts, you'll make your own luck. No leprechaun required."

So, are these Krispy Kreme St. Patty's doughnuts magically delicious, or is the foursome perhaps tragically un-delicious? I tried my luck and took out a dozen to see where the truth lies in this chew and review. Are you lucky?