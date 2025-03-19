Review: We Tried Krispy Kreme's 3 New Chocomania Doughnuts Made With Hershey's Chocolate

When it comes to sweet delights in the United States, Krispy Kreme dominates in doughnuts while Hershey's is the chocolate champ. These two titans of sugary treats first teamed up in 2018 for a doughnut featuring pieces of Hershey's Gold, and the pair later reunited for a special-edition collection called Chocomania. Now Krispy Kreme and Hershey's are teaming up again for a new round of Chocomania offers, available starting on March 19 for a limited time.

This year's Chocomania crop features three newbies enhanced by Hershey's — the Chocolate Salted Caramel Cheesecake Doughnut, the Chocolate Buttercreme Doughnut, and the Chocolate Chip Cookie Doughnut. Along for the ride is the returning Hershey's Classic Chocolate Doughnut, gussied up with a new look. According to a Krispy Kreme press release, Dave Skena — the company's chief growth officer — said that "Chocomania satisfies your cravings for Krispy Kreme doughnuts and Hershey's chocolate with every bite."

So, is the 2025 edition of Krispy Kreme's Chocomania Collection an American dream team of deliciousness, or perhaps an oversweet pairing we'd rather forget about? The Takeout ran out on day one of this offer to try these chocolatey mash-ups and learn the whole truth.