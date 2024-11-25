How To Get Free Krispy Kreme Donuts On Your Birthday
Everyone loves a freebie, especially when it's fluffy, warm, and sugary. To celebrate their customers, Krispy Kreme has a program where they give customers glazed donuts all for free as a gift to celebrate their special day. This generous treat is their little way of saying happy birthday to their ever-so-loyal customers while treating them to the best donuts ever. The number of donuts you get for your birthday seems to vary by location, but three free donuts is typical (it used to be a whole dozen donuts).
To claim this birthday treat, visit a Krispy Kreme location close to you and show them proof that it is indeed your birthday (an ID is sufficient). What's so great about this deal is that you don't need to buy anything or pay for a membership, though you will need to sign up for the Krispy Kreme rewards program to participate. Just a heads-up: Make sure you visit Krispy Kreme early in the day to get the freshest donuts possible. These donuts are freshly made on a daily basis so get them while they're hot.
How to snag your free birthday treat
First things first, you will have to sign up for the Krispy Kreme Rewards program. It's totally free and you only need five minutes to get it done. Download the Krispy Kreme app or sign up online and just like that, you are officially one of the donut-loving crew. While signing up, be sure to add your date of birth. This is important because Krispy Kreme uses this information to send you the magical "Happy Birthday" link in your email that grants you free donuts.
A few days before your birthday, check your inbox. You'll receive an email and an app notification with your birthday reward and instructions on how to claim it. From that point, all you have to do is show it at the nearest Krispy Kreme to get your donuts. They may not ask, but bring your ID when you go to the store just in case.
Want to make the most of your Krispy Kreme birthday treat? Start by planning your visit. Make sure you visit on your birthday or within the redeemable period as stated in your email. Share the celebration with friends after you pick them up, or keep them all for yourself, if you prefer. Nonetheless, it's a well-deserved treat and there is no judgment here!