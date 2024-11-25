How To Get Free Krispy Kreme Donuts On Your Birthday

First things first, you will have to sign up for the Krispy Kreme Rewards program. It's totally free and you only need five minutes to get it done. Download the Krispy Kreme app or sign up online and just like that, you are officially one of the donut-loving crew. While signing up, be sure to add your date of birth. This is important because Krispy Kreme uses this information to send you the magical "Happy Birthday" link in your email that grants you free donuts.

A few days before your birthday, check your inbox. You'll receive an email and an app notification with your birthday reward and instructions on how to claim it. From that point, all you have to do is show it at the nearest Krispy Kreme to get your donuts. They may not ask, but bring your ID when you go to the store just in case.

Want to make the most of your Krispy Kreme birthday treat? Start by planning your visit. Make sure you visit on your birthday or within the redeemable period as stated in your email. Share the celebration with friends after you pick them up, or keep them all for yourself, if you prefer. Nonetheless, it's a well-deserved treat and there is no judgment here!