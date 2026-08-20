McDonald's New Fall Drink Is Already Getting Slammed Online: 'Tastes Like Drinking A Candle'
McDonald's recently launched its new seasonal Caramel Apple Pie McCafé beverages, which includes iced coffee, hot and iced lattes, and a frappe. The chain's Caramel Apple Pie drinks are a mixture of caramel apple pie syrup and its signature coffee topped with salted caramel-flavored whipped topping and a sprinkle of apple pie crumble. Sounds delicious, right? Not so for the iced coffee version, apparently. The beverage has already been torn to shreds by Reddit.
A post titled "Mcdonalds [sic] apple pie iced coffee was awful" has commenters agreeing with the sentiment. One Redditor stated, "Tastes like drinking a candle and mouth feel is really bad." In other words, they're suggesting the flavor is reminiscent of the fall candles made with artificially-produced scents imitating spiced baked goods. As for the drink's mouthfeel, they didn't elaborate. Another Redditor wrote, "After a few sips I had to dump it out, absolutely disgusting. Wish I would have just got my Reg Iced Vanilla coffee. Now I'm sick to my stomach."
One would think combining apple pie, caramel, and coffee in one drink would be a recipe for success. After all, coffee and baking spices often complement one another — is there anything better than a cup of coffee paired with a slice of pie? Caramel in coffee is also a classic flavor pairing. One Redditor pointed out the potential cause: "Their iced coffee in general is awful. One of the worst in fastfood." On a positive note, someone responded by saying they liked the Caramel Apple Pie Frappé.
Fall coffee options that don't taste like candles
If you're a fan of McDonald's coffee but don't want to take your chances with any of McDonald's Caramel Apple Pie coffee beverages, you still have options. If just caramel by itself seems safe to you, the fast food chain has several items on its permanent McCafé menu, including a Caramel Macchiato, Latte, Cappuccino, and Frappé.
Pumpkin spice-flavored everything is up the wazoo in the fall, with coffee being one of the most prominent examples thanks in large part to Starbucks popularizing the Pumpkin Spice Latte. But for those who aren't partial to pumpkin — or pumpkin flavored coffee, at that — companies like McDonald's do try to cater to different flavor preferences while still offering consumers flavors that are popular in the season. If only McDonald's could have made a coffee flavor that tasted identical to its iconic apple hand pies, the customer reactions may have been a whole lot different. Luckily, McDonald's isn't the only fast food chain offering fall-inspired beverages for pumpkin spice haters.