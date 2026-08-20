McDonald's New Fall Drink Is Already Getting Slammed Online: 'Tastes Like Drinking A Candle'

McDonald's recently launched its new seasonal Caramel Apple Pie McCafé beverages, which includes iced coffee, hot and iced lattes, and a frappe. The chain's Caramel Apple Pie drinks are a mixture of caramel apple pie syrup and its signature coffee topped with salted caramel-flavored whipped topping and a sprinkle of apple pie crumble. Sounds delicious, right? Not so for the iced coffee version, apparently. The beverage has already been torn to shreds by Reddit.

A post titled "Mcdonalds [sic] apple pie iced coffee was awful" has commenters agreeing with the sentiment. One Redditor stated, "Tastes like drinking a candle and mouth feel is really bad." In other words, they're suggesting the flavor is reminiscent of the fall candles made with artificially-produced scents imitating spiced baked goods. As for the drink's mouthfeel, they didn't elaborate. Another Redditor wrote, "After a few sips I had to dump it out, absolutely disgusting. Wish I would have just got my Reg Iced Vanilla coffee. Now I'm sick to my stomach."

One would think combining apple pie, caramel, and coffee in one drink would be a recipe for success. After all, coffee and baking spices often complement one another — is there anything better than a cup of coffee paired with a slice of pie? Caramel in coffee is also a classic flavor pairing. One Redditor pointed out the potential cause: "Their iced coffee in general is awful. One of the worst in fastfood." On a positive note, someone responded by saying they liked the Caramel Apple Pie Frappé.