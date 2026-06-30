The History Of McDonald's Fried Apple Pie That Not Enough People Know About

In 1992, the fried pies were swapped out in favor of a baked version with a lattice top. It's been baked until this current short run of fried pies, and I'm old enough to remember the disappointment when the switchover happened. It's not that the replacement baked pies weren't good per se. It's just that they were, well, baked.

Pies were handed out at the statue celebration, and you can bet that I snagged one. The revived version is similar to the one I remember from my childhood, the exterior pockmarked with blisters, and the crust audibly crispy with each bite. The filling inside is as gooey and sweet as you'd imagine, filled with small cubes of apples along with a cinnamon-forward flavor. This now makes me a little disgruntled that this one's going away on the Fourth of July, as it's notably better than the baked version. (Some reviews of the pie, like at The Takeout's sister site, Tasting Table, do wonder if the nostalgia is doing most of the heavy lifting here.)

It's worth noting that other chains sell fried hand pies, like Jollibee, and limited McDonald's markets like Hawaii still sell fried apple pies. Eric Cochran did mention that it took a lot of asking to McDonald's corporate to get this to happen. "It's something I've been begging for for years for a chance to be able to do this. We've always called it Grandmom's apple pie, and we've always wished to be able to to do it," he says. And when asked if seeing the fried pies again felt good as part of his grandparents' legacy, Cochran explains, "I love just being able to celebrate them as part of this and honor them in their memory."