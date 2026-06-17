McDonald's Is Dropping Another Fan-Favorite Pie We Didn't See Coming

Hot off the heels of the announcement that McDonald's will be selling fried apple pies soon (for a limited time only), the Golden Arches is quietly bringing back another fan favorite: a pie that originally debuted in 2017. That would be the Blueberry and Crème Pie, which has made sporadic appearances since then. If the name doesn't quite do it justice, this hand pie is filled with blueberries and vanilla crème in dual parallel stripes, then it's baked off. The news recently dropped via snack and fast food influencer @snackolator's Instagram post, and we're happy to report that we've previously tried the Blueberry and Crème Pie and enjoyed it in the past.

A few Instagram users were excited to hear about the re-release. One commented on the post with, "Yes!!!!! I had the blueberry one like 10 years ago in Los Angeles. They didn't have it here in Phoenix at the time. Hoping this is national this time!" Another said, "Omg this looks so good." It showed up in Snackolator's area, but there's been no news on whether or not this is a national drop, so keep your eyes peeled.