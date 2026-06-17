McDonald's Is Dropping Another Fan-Favorite Pie We Didn't See Coming
Hot off the heels of the announcement that McDonald's will be selling fried apple pies soon (for a limited time only), the Golden Arches is quietly bringing back another fan favorite: a pie that originally debuted in 2017. That would be the Blueberry and Crème Pie, which has made sporadic appearances since then. If the name doesn't quite do it justice, this hand pie is filled with blueberries and vanilla crème in dual parallel stripes, then it's baked off. The news recently dropped via snack and fast food influencer @snackolator's Instagram post, and we're happy to report that we've previously tried the Blueberry and Crème Pie and enjoyed it in the past.
A few Instagram users were excited to hear about the re-release. One commented on the post with, "Yes!!!!! I had the blueberry one like 10 years ago in Los Angeles. They didn't have it here in Phoenix at the time. Hoping this is national this time!" Another said, "Omg this looks so good." It showed up in Snackolator's area, but there's been no news on whether or not this is a national drop, so keep your eyes peeled.
McDonald's has served a variation on this pie before as well
There have been other fruit and crème pies available in the past. Another version that McDonald's has historically sold is a Strawberry and Crème Pie, featuring the same assembly, just with strawberry instead of blueberry. This one also makes occasional appearances; the last time the Strawberry and Crème Pie returned was early last year, in 2025. We were a little lukewarm on this one in our recent ranking of 11 popular McDonald's desserts, as our taster thought the strawberries competed with the crème in every bite, but it's fair to say we still enjoyed it.
It's hard to argue against the joy of fruit and cream flavors in general, so having a variety available at McDonald's is definitely a good thing. Though, for the record, I loudly proclaim that fried pies are the best kind (thank you, Jollibee, for having them). Just like most novelties, the Blueberry and Crème Pie's appearance will likely only be temporary, so if it sounds good to you, get them while they're still hot.