11 Popular McDonald's Desserts, Ranked Worst To Best

With more than 13,000 restaurants in the U.S. alone, you might be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't have a personal story about eating at the Golden Arches. From Big Macs to Happy Meals to its iconic Shamrock shakes, the chain is almost always a reliable source for comfort fast food.

But what's not always reliable is its dessert items, particularly when it comes to anything that uses the ice cream machine. Mickey D's is notorious for having problems with said machines — there's even a website dedicated to tracking which machines work and which don't.

Luckily, frozen treats aren't the only things available on the dessert menu. I worked my way through a whole list of items that might appease someone whose sweet tooth is having a tantrum. Let's explore what McDonald's offers customers who need a sugar fix, ranked from worst to best. The good news is even if the frozen treats machine is on the fritz, there might be something else that will get your craving raving.