The Unexpected McDonald's Dipping Sauce That's Perfect For Nuggets

You won't find this McDonald's dipping sauce in one of those tiny plastic dipping cups with a peel-back lid. In order to acquire this serendipitous nugget/sauce combo, one must request a sauce usually reserved for Mickey D's creamy vanilla soft serve. What is the sauce? Warm, buttery caramel topping. At first thought, this is weird.

But think again: there is a popular Vietnamese dish accurately named Caramel Chicken, also known as Ga Kho. Venturing out past that, there is also, Orange Chicken, Honey Garlic Chicken and the ever-popular Chicken and Waffles, all combining savory chicken with a sweet-sugar based sauce. With all of this in mind and the fact that Sweet and Sour Sauce is one of McDonald's long-standing original dipping sauces, it is a tad bit more believable that McDonald's caramel topping sauce is the most unexpected yet perfect dipping sauce for their Chicken McNuggets.