The Unexpected McDonald's Dipping Sauce That's Perfect For Nuggets
You won't find this McDonald's dipping sauce in one of those tiny plastic dipping cups with a peel-back lid. In order to acquire this serendipitous nugget/sauce combo, one must request a sauce usually reserved for Mickey D's creamy vanilla soft serve. What is the sauce? Warm, buttery caramel topping. At first thought, this is weird.
But think again: there is a popular Vietnamese dish accurately named Caramel Chicken, also known as Ga Kho. Venturing out past that, there is also, Orange Chicken, Honey Garlic Chicken and the ever-popular Chicken and Waffles, all combining savory chicken with a sweet-sugar based sauce. With all of this in mind and the fact that Sweet and Sour Sauce is one of McDonald's long-standing original dipping sauces, it is a tad bit more believable that McDonald's caramel topping sauce is the most unexpected yet perfect dipping sauce for their Chicken McNuggets.
Double dipping allowed
When looking at flavor combos for the aforementioned dishes most also boast spicy and/or tangy in their profiles. This is where those traditional dipping sauces come in clutch. Combining Spicy Buffalo Sauce with the caramel topping will lend a familiar flavor similar to sweet and spicy buffalo wings. Tangy Barbecue Sauce with the caramel topping might bring back memories of honey barbecue grilled chicken. Trying your caramel nuggs with a more familiar sauce will help ease you into this new fusion.
If you are already convinced and just need to know how to order it, here are the basics. Most McDonald's carry three different caramel based sauces: caramel topping which goes on soft serve, caramel syrup which goes into their coffees and caramel drizzle which is used on top of many McCafé drinks. You want to order the caramel topping. If your cashier is confused just order a Hot Caramel Sundae without the sundae.