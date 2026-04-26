5 Big Changes Coming To McDonald's In 2026

Despite the brand's unrivaled international name recognition, McDonald's has never been one to rest on its laurels. There were the Happy Meal movie-tie-ins of the '80s, '90s, and early 2000s which continued through the 2010s; the burger-giant competed with Starbucks by introducing the McCafe concept; and it expanded morning service by introducing fast food breakfast options. These days, McDonald's is relying on novelty, nostalgia, and value to draw in customers after two major drops in sales numbers (in 2020 and 2024) have shaken the company's confidence.

All signs point to a return to business as usual in that department, with strong global and U.S. sales in 2025. Still, McDonald's knows there are always competitors nipping at its heels. The brand wants to stay ahead in an economic environment that's getting tougher to navigate — several big-name fast food companies have been closing locations over the last few years. Pizza Hut is shuttering over 250 locations in 2026, for example, while Wendy's closed dozens of locations in 2024.

This might be good news for McDonald's lovers in the long run. There's a few ways to save money at McDonald's via a good, old fashioned value menu as well as a brand new signature burger, the Golden Arches, to try. Other changes to look forward to this year include a new secret menu, some excellent Happy Meal tie-ins, and a bunch of new drinks developed at the McDonald's spin-off beverage spot CosMc's.