Pizza Hut Shuttering 250 Locations Across The US — Here's Why
Don't be surprised if you suddenly see an uptick in closed Pizza Hut locations in the near future. According to CNN, Pizza Hut's parent company, Yum! Brands, disclosed that it will be shuttering 250 "underperforming" locations in the first half of 2026. There isn't a list available as to which ones specifically, but this projection would amount to closures of around 3% of Pizza Hut's total U.S. locations.
CNN also previously reported that Pizza Hut might be on the chopping block as a brand — Yum! Brands suggested in late 2025 that it would consider a sale under the right circumstances. The closures all come down to hard numbers, as Pizza Hut has been experiencing a downturn in same-store sales despite promotions focusing on discount prices.
The pizza industry as a whole has been on a decline recently, with companies like Pieology Pizzeria filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year. Other changes at pizza chains in 2025 included downsizing, revamping menus, and doubling down on quality to try and stand a chance against the competition. It's not that people aren't still eating pizza — they're just being more selective about where they're getting it and how much they're spending.
One of Yum! Brands' restaurants is thriving
Yum! Brands also owns other restaurant chains, like Habit Bar & Grill, KFC, and, famously, Taco Bell. Unlike Pizza Hut, Taco Bell's same-store sales shot up 7%, per CNN, which could imply that people would prefer to spend that pizza money looking for value options. For example, Taco Bell's Luxe Value Menu brings familiar flavors at an affordable price, which drives customer curiosity for sale offers. (Taco Bell's promotions get me way more often than I'd like to admit.)
The restaurant industry is in a bind right now as people weigh their personal financial situations, so some restaurant categories were bound to take a hit. Pizza is not always known as the cheap option these days, unless you're scouring mobile apps for deals. But if anyone's hurting from this current trend, it's Pizza Hut, a nostalgic pizza chain that might not be around much longer.