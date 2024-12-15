Pizza Chains That Might Not Be Around Much Longer

Papa Murphy's has always stood out from the pizza pack thanks to its take-and-bake concept. Customers pick up ready-made pizzas, only to cook them at home. This drastically slashes Papa Murphy's operating costs compared to its competitors (pizza ovens don't come cheap, nor does the kitchen space). However, that hasn't been enough to protect Papa Murphy's from the sector's decline in recent years, with the company reporting that growth was at a standstill in October 2024.

Based out of Washington, Papa Murphy's slashed its store numbers in 2024. In the third quarter alone, it lost about 100 stores. The majority of these stores were franchised, with the owners making the decision to close up shop rather than MTY Food Group itself. As CEO Eric Lefebvre said in an investors call, (via Investing.com), "We try to save the stores as much as possible, but there are instances where we can't necessarily save the store because we don't have the proper infrastructure to run those stores in those markets where we can't find a new franchisee for them."

These closures are nothing new. In 2023, it was reported that Papa Murphy's had closed over 100 locations in the past two years. While it still retains hundreds of restaurants across the U.S., plus an international presence in Canada and the United Arab Emirates, it seems like Papa Murphy's is on shaky ground.