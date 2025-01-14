The Biggest Changes You'll See At Pizza Chains In 2025

If there's any food that's universally popular, it would have to be pizza. Everyone loves pizza, and to respond to that demand, pizza became a lucrative business in the United States, with dozens of national and regional chains connecting consumers with various variations of crust, tomato sauce, cheese, and toppings served up in a cardboard box. Every company, the best and worst chain pizza restaurants, seeks to get a piece of the financial pie and earn customer loyalty by differentiating themselves from the competition. For some, it's touting their pizzas' low cost and perceived value; others boast of their superior ingredients; still more sell specially made bespoke pizzas or something from the collection of America's regional pizza styles. Though, there are still many pizza styles that have come and gone.

In other words, pizza is a buyer's market. That breeds an environment of near constant competition, innovation, and evolution, particularly among the bigger brands. Heading into 2025, many of the country's most prominent, successful, and beloved pizza chains are instituting change. Whether that's to the way they do business, take orders, or make the pizzas, those moves will definitely be noticed and felt by customers who have grown used to a certain way of doing things. Here are all the changes cooking in 2025 at America's top pizza joints.