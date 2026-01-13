Review: Taco Bell's New Luxe Value Menu Brings Familiar Flavors At An Affordable Price

Taco Bell has long rung up plenty of value deals for its customers. In the mid '70s, bargain specials like five tacos could be had all for just 95 cents. The idea of an actual set "value menu" took hold by the end of the '80s, when fans made a run for the border to order up items in the holy priced trinity of 59 cents, 79 cents, and 99 cents. Good luck finding anything today for half a buck, or even a whole one.

Well, we're already a quarter into the 21st century and Taco Bell is still trying to work that wallet-friendly magic from its kitchen to your brown bag order. While it seems something new from Taco Bell is coming in hot every second, like the Volcano Quesarito, the chain is hoping to grab everyone's attention by launching additional options to its Luxe line, with a Value Menu where everything is $3 or less.

$3 or less almost sounds like an impossibility in this day and age, so what does one actually get for such little scratch? The newbie savers go by the name of Mini Taco Salad, Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker, Beefy Potato Loaded Griller, Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip, and Salted Caramel Churros. The fine folks of Taco Bell threw a purple velvety soirée to launch these new Luxe Value Menu, letting The Takeout take a sneak peek nibble of them all before they land in your hands. Do these cheap eats have any bite or do they just bite in general? The truth can now be told in this tortilla wrapped chew & review.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.