Review: For Taco Bell's Returning Volcano Quesarito, It's All In The Sauce (And Not Much Else)

It's back! No, not The Pitt. And no, not balloon jeans. Although, yes, they are both apparently back. We're talking about the Volcano menu from Taco Bell. The world's biggest Tex-Mex chain has decided to ring in 2026 with a shot of spice to your nogged, hammed, babka'd, gravy'd, nutmegged, lasagna'd, rugelach'd, and RumChata'd holiday palate. The highlighted offering this go-round is the Volcano Quesarito — seen for the first time since a limited run in 2015. Like the Lava Sauce it featured back then, the Frankenstein-ed food gained a bit of a cult following. Although maybe not to the same extent as the beloved condiment.

Taco Bell's Volcano meals debuted in 1995, as a promotional tie-in with the movie "Congo". You remember? The one with Laura Linney and gorillas. No, you're thinking of "Love, Actually". The one with the gorillas -– ah, never mind. Obviously, Taco Bell decided to take inspiration from the active stratovolcano Mount Nyiragongo, in the now Democratic Republic of the Congo, for a fast food item with spicy, runny sauce. Or they just realized people liked cheese and spicy food.

Fun fact: In 2014, the Quesarito entered sports infamy. Deep into that year's NBA Draft, the Denver Nuggets were getting set to make their second round pick. So, hey, why not run an ad for the hot new Quesarito during the announcement of an eventual basketball nobody? That selection: Nikola Jokić. M.V.P., champion, all-time great. The man himself hasn't forgotten either. And despite Taco Bell's PR-driven outreach to the NBA superstar in conjunction with the return of the Volcano Quesarito, it doesn't look like he'll be eating one anytime soon. Well, we did it for him.