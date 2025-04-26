How To Hack Taco Bell's Menu For Its Discontinued Lava Sauce

While Taco Bell has countless add-ons and substitutes for most menu items, the fast food chain's customizability shines through when looking at its secret menu. Through a marriage of the restaurant's standard offerings and its fans' creativity, special items, new and old, become available for consumers to enjoy. Among the best of these secret items is none other than a copycat of the chain's Lava Sauce, a discontinued item that has appeared a few times over the years as a part of Taco Bell's special Volcano Menu — but can be enjoyed by combining Taco Bell's nacho cheese and Fire Sauce together.

Now, as the internet will be quick to tell you, the Lava Sauce that was last seen in 2023 is not exactly the same as the combination of nacho cheese and Fire Sauce, as the original included a mayonnaise base rather than a cheese one. However, because the menu hack provides a similar taste to the Lava Sauce despite using different ingredients, the nacho cheese and fire sauce combination has become quite popular among fans looking for a creamy dressing to accompany their favorite Taco Bell items.