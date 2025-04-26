How To Hack Taco Bell's Menu For Its Discontinued Lava Sauce
While Taco Bell has countless add-ons and substitutes for most menu items, the fast food chain's customizability shines through when looking at its secret menu. Through a marriage of the restaurant's standard offerings and its fans' creativity, special items, new and old, become available for consumers to enjoy. Among the best of these secret items is none other than a copycat of the chain's Lava Sauce, a discontinued item that has appeared a few times over the years as a part of Taco Bell's special Volcano Menu — but can be enjoyed by combining Taco Bell's nacho cheese and Fire Sauce together.
Now, as the internet will be quick to tell you, the Lava Sauce that was last seen in 2023 is not exactly the same as the combination of nacho cheese and Fire Sauce, as the original included a mayonnaise base rather than a cheese one. However, because the menu hack provides a similar taste to the Lava Sauce despite using different ingredients, the nacho cheese and fire sauce combination has become quite popular among fans looking for a creamy dressing to accompany their favorite Taco Bell items.
Other ways to improve Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce
Lava Sauce is among the most popular Taco Bell secret menu items in the world today, but adding Fire Sauce to nacho cheese is far from the only upgrade you can make to the creamy sauce. For starters, while many say Fire Sauce replicates the spice that Lava Sauce used to provide, any of the chain's options (Mild, Hot, Fire, and Diablo) significantly upgrade the nacho cheese in both heat and flavor. Some even like combining two or three taco sauces with the nacho cheese to create an even more unique amalgamation of flavors.
Alternatively, if you're a big fan of Taco Bell's nacho cheese but want to give it more substance, you can do that while exclusively using items on the standard menu. Adding ingredients like pico de gallo, onions, cilantro, and jalapenos to a few cups of nacho cheese can elevate the sauce into a veggie-filled dip that's perfect for nacho fries, tortilla chips, and the chain's beloved Nachos BellGrande — another item that offers some great hacks for you to try out.