Baked Potato Toppings That Are Anything But Boring

There really is no bad way to eat a potato, and baked is no exception. While a plain baked potato cut open straight from the oven may have a craveable, fluffy interior, it isn't very flavorful on its own. Now, you can just top a perfectly prepared baked potato with butter, salt, and pepper and enjoy every creamy bite. After a while, though, you may dream of a more interesting baked potato and start wondering what other delicious toppings you can use to enhance your spuds. The good news is that there is no shortage of mouthwatering food items you can use to transform your basic baked potato from boring to blog-worthy.

Some of these suggested toppings can even elevate the baked potato from lowly side dish status to complete meal standing, since they're loaded with protein and other nutrients. You can also conveniently use up many different kinds of leftovers, such as meat and soups, by placing them on top of your baked potatoes. Not only will you end up with a delicious meal, but you'll also save money and reduce food waste in the process. Read on to find out how to upgrade your next baked potato from a supporting character to the star of the dinner show.