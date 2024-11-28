Martha Stewart's Trick For Fluffy Baked Potatoes Is Genius

There are countless ways to cook a potato, but a baked potato is one of the best when it comes to effort expended versus deliciousness on the plate. Legendary celebrity chef, Martha Stewart, has a simple two-step trick for airy, fluffy baked potatoes. First, cook them low and slow, then smash them.

Martha Stewart recommends baking your potato in the oven at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for around one and a half hours. Some baked potato recipes are done in 60 or even 40 minutes at higher temperatures, but the longer bake time and lower heat will result in a softer interior that's ripe for Stewart's second tip.

When your potato is done, pick it up and drop it firmly onto the kitchen counter. If it's too hot to use your hands, lift it with a clean oven mitt instead. The goal is to essentially mash the interior with one strike. Some skin will break but it should remain mostly intact. If it falls to bits, you're throwing it down too hard.