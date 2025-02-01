For Perfect Roasted Vegetables, Start With Uniform Chopping

When you're serving roast chicken, steak, pasta, and numerous other dishes, there's one side that's a staple and a crowd-pleaser: roasted veggies. Whether you prefer glazed vegetables or coated in mayo, vegetables are satisfying, delicious, and nutritious (though not all veggies are equally healthy). There's nothing quite like an assortment of perfectly tender yet caramelized veggies — and insisting on serving yourself so you can grab your favorite ones. But with anything this good, there are a few risks involved. And one of those is that veggies cook unevenly. Speaking from experience, taking your veggies out to find some completely charred and others half-cooked is not fun. But chopping each vegetable evenly is an easy way to avoid this.

Cutting your vegetables into equal sizes will ensure that they take roughly the same amount of time to cook through. For the purpose of cooking evenly, it's not as crucial for the shape of your veggies to be consistent (although it might be if you want to impress some guests). If you're unsure about size, cutting them into one-inch thick, bite-sized pieces is a good place to start.