Nutritionists Give Us Vegetables (And Cooking Methods) That Aren't As Healthy As We Thought

Oh, iceberg lettuce. You're the basis of so many restaurant and fast-food salads. You appear atop tacos and burgers. You're cheap and available at every grocery store. You offer a slight crunch when fresh, but quickly turn slimy and sad when left in the crisper drawer past your prime. All this to say: Iceberg lettuce shouldn't necessarily be your go-to vegetable for every single meal, and it's all because iceberg lettuce is about 96% water content — and not much else. That's great if you're looking for a high water-content food, but bad if you want a vegetable high in vitamins and minerals.

"It is low in calories, but also low in vitamins and minerals when compared to other leafy green vegetables," says Deloris Gibson, registered dietitian and diabetes educator. "It does contain some calcium, potassium, and vitamin A." That said, if your diet is pretty low in vegetables overall, you couldn't do wrong by adding some iceberg lettuce to your plate. Gibson adds, "Eating more vegetables is a great approach to improving the quality of someone's meal plan, and a key piece of advice I usually give all patients. Often, I will say, if you do not know what to do, eat more vegetables!"

Along the same lines, Danielle Michael, nutrition services director, says, "Kale, spinach, or any of the dark leafy greens provide the most nutritious benefit, but if you only like iceburg lettuce, it is better to have that in a salad than no salad at all."