What's The Difference Between Maine And Rhode Island Clam Chowder?
I was today years old when I learned that there are more than two types of clam chowder. New England clam chowder is the one I grew up eating (mostly the canned, condensed version), but I knew that Manhattan clam chowder existed and had a tomato-based broth. There are also two other kinds that are separate from the New England style, though they still come from within that same region. Rhode Island and Maine clam chowder are both beloved soups that highlight the bivalves that come from the shores of each New England state.
Maine clam chowder resembles the New England variety, and the two use similar ingredients. However, the Maine style tends to be thinner than the traditional New England style because it isn't thickened with a flour-based roux. The soup gets its consistency from milk (or cream) and potatoes. Depending on who you ask, authentic Maine clam chowder uses surf clams (sometimes called hen clams), but some chefs prefer steamer clams. Celery, onion, herbs, clam juice, and potatoes are other ingredients that go into Maine clam chowder.
Rhode Island clam chowder looks completely different. While the ingredients are nearly identical to those of New England chowder, the Rhode Island version contains no milk or cream, so the result is a clearer, much more broth-y soup. Without the cream or roux competing for attention, the clams' flavor is on full display in this version. Large quahog clams are preferred, but cherrystones are a good alternative.
Other types of clam chowder in New England
It's unsurprising that chowder types abound all over the Eastern seaboard, considering its proximity to the cold waters of the Atlantic. In addition to New England, Manhattan, Rhode Island, and Maine chowders, there are even more to enjoy. Portuguese clam chowder is a unique style created by the large Portuguese communities in states like Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Adding tomatoes to chowder (a practice Maine once tried to outlaw) can be a hot-button issue for chowder aficionados, but this version does have a large fan base. In addition to clams, the Portuguese version includes tomato paste and paprika (which give it a deep red color) as well as canned tomatoes, bell peppers, fennel, and linguica sausage. If you're making your own chowder, just remember to toss out any clams that don't open during cooking.
New York gets its second mention in the chowder game with Long Island clam chowder. This version is best described as a mix between New England- and Manhattan-style chowders, which makes sense given Long Island's location. The result is a pink-colored soup full of clams, bacon, potatoes, and everything you love about a great chowder. When you're in New England and you feel like ordering this dish, consider what state you're in — the bowl you receive could be very different from what you expect.