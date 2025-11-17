What's The Difference Between Maine And Rhode Island Clam Chowder?

I was today years old when I learned that there are more than two types of clam chowder. New England clam chowder is the one I grew up eating (mostly the canned, condensed version), but I knew that Manhattan clam chowder existed and had a tomato-based broth. There are also two other kinds that are separate from the New England style, though they still come from within that same region. Rhode Island and Maine clam chowder are both beloved soups that highlight the bivalves that come from the shores of each New England state.

Maine clam chowder resembles the New England variety, and the two use similar ingredients. However, the Maine style tends to be thinner than the traditional New England style because it isn't thickened with a flour-based roux. The soup gets its consistency from milk (or cream) and potatoes. Depending on who you ask, authentic Maine clam chowder uses surf clams (sometimes called hen clams), but some chefs prefer steamer clams. Celery, onion, herbs, clam juice, and potatoes are other ingredients that go into Maine clam chowder.

Rhode Island clam chowder looks completely different. While the ingredients are nearly identical to those of New England chowder, the Rhode Island version contains no milk or cream, so the result is a clearer, much more broth-y soup. Without the cream or roux competing for attention, the clams' flavor is on full display in this version. Large quahog clams are preferred, but cherrystones are a good alternative.