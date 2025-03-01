Can You Eat Clams That Didn't Open While Cooking? 

Fresh clams are a flavor-packed and nutritious shellfish delight. However, before you tuck into a clamshell-loaded seafood stew or a fragrant plate of steamed clams, you may wonder if you can eat the clams that didn't open during the cooking process. The short answer is no, it is not advisable to eat clams that remain closed after being cooked.

The official word from the FDA is that clamshells should open during cooking, and any clams that don't open during the cooking process should be discarded. Clams that don't open during cooking may be contaminated with bacteria or viruses, and could transmit food-borne diseases.

Ideally, the process of cooking fresh clams should start with closed, live, healthy clams, and end with open, dead clams (hopefully soaking in a delicious sauce or crowning one of the many regional variations of clam chowder). Healthy live clams usually keep their shells tightly shut with contracted muscles. During the cooking process, the clams die and their shells naturally open as their muscles relax. If the clams don't open during cooking, it's a sign that they may be contaminated, and are risky to consume.