How To Clean Mussels To Avoid An Unpleasantly Gritty Bite

A huge bowl of mussels soaking in rich, flavorful sauce with a side of herbaceous frites is my go-to dish at any French restaurant (despite Anthony Bourdain's mussel-ordering advice). But mussel consumption doesn't have to be restricted to restaurants – mussels are relatively affordable, sustainable, and nutritious, and though it can seem scary to cook live mollusks, preparing delicious mussels at home is quite easy (forget the canned fish route). The most confusing part, and the bit that scares off many home cooks, is cleaning them. A wonderful seafood feast can indeed be ruined by unpleasantly gritty mussels, but this fate is easily avoided with proper cleaning techniques.

One trick that will help ensure a grit-free experience is to soak the mussels in cold salt water for 10 to 20 minutes before scrubbing them. This draws any stubborn grit out. After the soak, scrub the mussels one at a time with a coarse sponge. Throw away any mussels that don't close during this process or have damaged or broken shells. Finally, remove any beards — those little stringy fibers that stick out of the shell near the hinge.