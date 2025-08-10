Why Maine Tried To Outlaw Tomatoes In Clam Chowder

Maine has a few different claims to fame. As the northeasternmost state in the union, it's the first one in the contiguous United States to see the sun rise. Stephen King famously hails from Maine, as did the legendary film director John Ford. And, of course, it's renowned for its seafood, from its bounty of lobsters (in roll form or otherwise) to its love of clam chowder — well, one specific kind of clam chowder, anyway. Locals hate the other kind so much that a Maine state representative once introduced a bill to ban tomatoes from being served in chowder altogether.

You see, there are two main varieties of clam chowder (although there are many more). The first and most famous kind is New England clam chowder, whose broth is enriched with milk or cream; the second is Manhattan clam chowder, with a tomato-based broth. Despite the name, Manhattan clam chowder was also invented in New England — it was developed by Portuguese immigrants who lived in Rhode Island and traveled to New York's Fulton Fish Market for their clams. But that doesn't stop some people from forming very strong opinions (most famously a Maine state representative from the early 20th century with the awesomely old-fashioned name of Cleveland Sleeper Jr.), who half-seriously wrote a bill to get tomato-based chowder banned in the Pine Tree State.