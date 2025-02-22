The Original Chocolate Chips Were Nothing Like The Ones We Have Today

When you think of chocolate chips, you probably picture those tiny, uniform morsels of melty goodness suspended inside a warm cookie. But as it turns out, everything we know about chocolate chips is a lie, because these chocolate bits of happiness had a not-so-sweet beginning. The original chocolate chips had absolutely nothing to do with the smooth, bite-sized drops we know today. In fact, they weren't even made of chocolate.

Before Nestlé revolutionized baking with the Toll House branded chocolate chip cookie, chocolate chips were a completely different treat; hard molasses candy, more akin to brittle than anything you'd toss into cookie dough. Even when chocolate entered the picture, it wasn't pre-molded into the convenient drops we recognize today. Instead, bakers had to chop chunks of chocolate by hand, which meant that every cookie had a slightly different, irregular bite.

So how did we go from prepping chocolate bars with a knife to the neatly packaged bags of chocolate chips that we mindlessly toss into batter to make the most iconic cookie to date? The answer involves an accidental invention, a marketing revolution, and a fair bit of sweet serendipity.