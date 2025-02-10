Why Baked Potatoes Should Be Cut Open Right Out Of The Oven

Baked potatoes are one of the most comforting ways to prepare a spud, with a soft and fluffy inside, and a crispy skin. Plus you can load them with all your favorite things, from sour cream, cheese, and bacon, to handy canned foods that make great baked potato toppings. With so many different ways to make baked potatoes and serve them, there's a version suitable for every occasion. But as delicious as they can be, they can also quickly turn into a gummy mess. And it could be because you're resting your spud for too long after it's baked.

We've always been told to rest meat for a little while before slicing, so you might apply the same logic to your baked potato. But actually, in the spud world, the opposite is true. The moment your potato is out of the oven, you should carefully slice it open and squeeze gently (using a kitchen towel or glove) to let out the steam. If you leave your spud unsliced for too long, the steam from the middle will be absorbed into the flesh, leaving you with a rubbery, dense potato.

As a bonus, slicing and eating the spud quickly means the skin stays more crispy, as it can start to soften if the cooked potato is kept warm for too long. Plus, serving it pre-sliced will also allow your baked potato to cool just enough by the time you gather your toppings and dinner guests.