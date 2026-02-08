11 Smart Ways To Save Money At McDonald's

If you looked at them side by side, you would probably wonder if there was even a difference between McDonald's McDouble and the double cheeseburger. Both have nearly all the same toppings: ketchup, mustard, pickles, American cheese, and onions, along with a double patty. There are two differences between these items besides the names. A double cheeseburger has an extra slice of cheese between the patties and a may result in a higher price.

The cost of a McDouble sandwich is typically less expensive than that of a double cheeseburger, though the exact savings will depend heavily on location. At some spots, the difference might only amount to about 20 cents, while at others it could save you over 50. On the combo side of things, the McDouble Meal Deal costs between $5 and $6. This is a stark contrast to the double cheeseburger combo, which can currently set you back over $10 at some locations.

Included on the McValue menu, the limited-time McDouble Meal Deal offers the burger, a small order of fries, a small drink, and four chicken McNuggets. It's also worth noting that if you absolutely cannot give up that extra slice of cheese, you can still grab a double cheeseburger for a discounted rate. The sandwich is also offered on the McValue menu as one of the Buy One, Add One for $1 items.