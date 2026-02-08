11 Smart Ways To Save Money At McDonald's
Since opening in 1955, the Golden Arches has always been a haven of cheap and convenient food, providing solace for those who need a bit of cooking relief. But there have been many changes from those first years when McDonald's took root, including the brand's color scheme becoming more monotone and the disappearance of the iconic PlayPlaces, due to a combination of low usage and health concerns. Perhaps one of the biggest changes to the franchise, though, is the pricing of its menu.
If you take a quick peek at the price of the Big Mac in the decade you were born, you will notice a stark contrast compared to current figures. Thanks to factors such as growing operating costs and inflation, McDonald's prices have surged since 2019, with the average cost of a Big Mac increasing approximatly 21% by 2024 (per a price comparison sheet shared by the chain). These hikes have led many customers to feel that although fast food may still be convenient, it is no longer budget-friendly. Understandably, it has also led consumers to seek solutions for saving cash while still enjoying some Mickey D's. Thankfully, there are several ways you can fit a meal at McDonald's into the weekly budget without breaking the bank.
Check the cost of the McDouble versus the double cheeseburger
If you looked at them side by side, you would probably wonder if there was even a difference between McDonald's McDouble and the double cheeseburger. Both have nearly all the same toppings: ketchup, mustard, pickles, American cheese, and onions, along with a double patty. There are two differences between these items besides the names. A double cheeseburger has an extra slice of cheese between the patties and a may result in a higher price.
The cost of a McDouble sandwich is typically less expensive than that of a double cheeseburger, though the exact savings will depend heavily on location. At some spots, the difference might only amount to about 20 cents, while at others it could save you over 50. On the combo side of things, the McDouble Meal Deal costs between $5 and $6. This is a stark contrast to the double cheeseburger combo, which can currently set you back over $10 at some locations.
Included on the McValue menu, the limited-time McDouble Meal Deal offers the burger, a small order of fries, a small drink, and four chicken McNuggets. It's also worth noting that if you absolutely cannot give up that extra slice of cheese, you can still grab a double cheeseburger for a discounted rate. The sandwich is also offered on the McValue menu as one of the Buy One, Add One for $1 items.
Use the Deals section on the app
Yes, that's right, another application will need to be downloaded on your phone to use this method properly. However, this app will actually save you money rather than just taking up precious memory space. Step one here is to download the McDonald's app and either sign in or sign up for an account. Step two, click the Rewards and Deals section located near the bottom of the screen, wedged between the Order and Earn Points buttons. From this screen, you should see a Deals header where you can tap View all and scroll through the options available to you.
People swear by this section, as taking these simple steps can get you access to significant savings that you wouldn't find at the order counter or drive-thru window. The deals range in value, but some examples McDonald's has offered include 25% off any purchase over $5 or free fries in any size with a purchase of $2. Options like this can make eating at the fast food chain more budget-friendly, as long as you remember to order through the app. There are, of course, restrictions, and some deals may be limited-time or vary by location. Any specific offer can only be used once per day, and you can only use one deal per order. However, if you wait 60 minutes, the deals reset, and you can place a second order using a different coupon.
Cash in points for food on the app
A second perk of downloading the McDonald's application and registering for an account is the points program. If you participate, you earn points each time you place an order on the app. Spending $1 racks up 100 points. In fact, at the time of this article's publication, when you first download the app (as if you need more reasons to do so at this point), you will get a free Big Mac with a minimum $1 purchase. This means that with your first dollar spent on the app, you will already enjoy an offer and a breath of fresh air for your wallet.
Once you reach at least 1,500 points, you can start redeeming them for free food. Several point levels can be turned into increasingly expensive items. At the first level of 1,500 points, you can cash in small deals such as a free cheeseburger or vanilla cone. Once you reach the highest level of 6,000 points, you can grab items like a Big Mac, a McFlurry, or a Quarter Pounder with cheese. If you regularly order meals at the Golden Arches, using McDonald's rewards points is one of the easiest ways to enjoy free food. The only caveat is that you will need to remember to either purchase through the app or claim your points by generating a code to show at the drive-thru or counter.
Order a basket of fries when eating in groups (if available at your location)
Given that the chain serves nearly 4 billion servings of fries per year in the U.S., it only makes sense that they are McDonald's best-selling menu item. But even though this side dish might seem enticing, the cost is far less so. In a price comparison sheet, McDonald's reports that in 2019, a medium order of its fries cost on average $2.29, and in 2024, this figure went up to $3.29, representing a 44% increase. However, at select locations, there is a less expensive option that provides you with a more abundant amount of the salty side: the basket of fries.
According to some purported employees on Reddit, the basket of fries is equivalent to two medium orders for a fraction of the price. As with all pricing, the exact cost savings will be location dependent. However, while it seems that two medium fries can currently cost a customer almost $7, the basket is consistently priced lower, even around $5 at some McDonald's.
If you are still trying to pick up your jaw off the floor after the revelation that this basket of fries exists, you're not alone. This product is so elusive that even some McDonald's employees aren't sure what customers are asking for when they order it. Due to how limited the basket is across locations, be sure to cross your fingers and confirm availability at your local McDonald's before heading over.
Compare pricing at locations in your area
You can find iconic menu items such as the Big Mac or Quarter Pounder at any McDonald's, along with the scent of the deep fryer vats sizzling up some grub. Try not to let this fool you into thinking that every location is the same, though, because you might realize that pricing varies. Even in stores that may be down the street from each other, the same sandwich or combo could cost you a different amount. According to McDonald's, about 90% of its U.S. locations are franchised, and each franchisee can set the price list for menu items.
This means two stores owned by separate franchise owners may charge different costs, which can result in paying more for the same burger than at another location. Franchisees study many factors to determine price points, including operating costs such as labor and rental fees, but they also consider the costs at competing local restaurants. For this reason, shopping around for the best pricing at your local McDonald's stores can save you both some hard-earned cash and an unpleasant shock when paying for your order.
Use the McValue Menu
In early January 2025, McDonald's launched the McValue menu for customers looking to combine eating out with affordability. This entire menu is dedicated to getting more bang for your buck, including both individual items and combos at competitive prices. Customers can order from the McValue menu both in person at the restaurant and on the McDonald's app. This means you can score a deal on the application through the McValue menu and still earn those precious points, a true cost savings bonus.
One of the most enticing offerings on the list is the $5 Meal Deal. This includes either a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, a small drink, and four chicken McNuggets. When you consider that this combo comes with two sides and a drink, the price is hard to beat.
There are also several breakfast and regular menu items to choose from in the Buy One, Add One for $1 deal. Some of the inclusions here are Sausage McMuffin and hash browns during the morning hours. During lunch and dinner hours, you can find items like the six-piece chicken nuggets, McChicken, and small fries on the BOGO list. When faced with these deals, it might be time to go without your usual Big Mac and try an item off the McValue menu.
Do the survey on the receipt
These days, at the fast food checkout counter, many people don't even look at their receipts. For the most part, they get tossed into the bottom of the bag or crumpled into pockets after purchasing your meal. After all, the food is the star of the show, not a flimsy piece of paper. However, the McDonald's receipt should be treated with a bit more love and care because it's actually your ticket to a free food item. In exchange, you'll only need to provide a few moments of your time.
When you purchase your next meal in the land of the Golden Arches, take a quick look at your receipt. There will be information on how to complete a survey about your experience during your visit. If you complete it, you'll receive a code for a free food item or BOGO deal. Keep in mind that, depending on the franchisee, your receipt may specify which item is included, or it may only reference the deal, but the offer is national. Once completed, some Redditors suggest writing the code provided online on the top of the original receipt and bringing it to the cashier on your next order to redeem the offer. Just remember to keep that receipt in a safe place, as it could turn into a voucher for some free food.
Drop the extra sauce packets from your order
Sauce packets can feel like part of the McDonald's experience, as synonymous as the golden arches or the monochrome interior design. They become especially important if you're ordering an item that comes with a sauce-dunking expectation like McNuggets or fries. What you may not realize though is your sauce packets might be contributing to an inflated bill at the register The reason for this is simple: franchisees can choose whether to charge for extra sauce.
The fact of the matter is that many McDonald's do charge for extra sauce packets these days. The charge is meant to ensure that people don't take advantage of free sauces, only purchasing what's necessary. It also promotes saving inventory so that it lasts longer.
Now, if you are a sauce lover, there is no need to panic. Each order comes with a specific amount of complimentary sauce. For example, with a four or six-piece box of chicken nuggets, one sauce package is free, but if you would like anything beyond that, it may cost more. If you have condiments sitting in the fridge at home, this may be a great time to break those out and cut down on the surcharge.
Create a copycat Big Mac
Although it took a couple of years to nail down the recipe, the Big Mac was first introduced by a McDonald's franchisee in 1967. The burger features two patties between three buns (with sesame seeds on top), American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, onions, and the iconic Big Mac sauce. With a lineup like that, just the picture of this burger might make your mouth water. The only problem is that the price may not fit comfortably into your meal budget.
If you'd like to get your hands on that signature taste without the cost, through a bit of finagling, you can use a menu hack to create your own version of the Big Mac. This is actually a money-saving tip that many customers are suggesting online, a creation sometimes referred to as a "poor man's Big Mac."
To do this, order the less expensive McDouble without ketchup and mustard, and add shredded lettuce and Big Mac sauce instead. The only items missing from the end result are the sesame seed bun and the middle bread layer wedged between the patties. Regardless, this method still hits that Big Mac flavor for a lower price. Even if your local McDonald's upcharges for the Big Mac sauce, the total cost will still show some savings.
Bring an older friend and utilize the senior discount
Eating in a group or with a friend to split the bill has long been a way to save money on dining out. It's likely for this reason that McDonald's has a Shareables section of its menu, offering larger portions that customers can divide among friends. But an idea that may not have crossed your mind is that you can also save money by bringing an older friend or relative along on your McDonald's run, someone who potentially meets the senior discount requirements.
That's correct, select McDonald's locations offer senior discounts. Typically, these deals are for a specific drink, like coffee. Now and then, a discount percentage off food orders may also be available. There is no one-size-fits-all policy for senior discounts at McDonald's, and it can vary by franchisee, as with many other decisions throughout the chain. Even things like the minimum age or whether customers can use the discount on a drive-thru order will differ depending on location. Calling the local McDonald's ahead of your visit is key to confirming availability and requirements.
Try out a Happy Meal
Happy Meals are typically marketed for children, what with the addition of a toy to every adorable little box. Try not to let the marketing fool you, though; ordering a Happy Meal on your next visit to McDonald's isn't only an option for those with kids. It's actually a decision that customers are increasingly making to save some cash. Plus, when you order one, you can typically choose between a book or a toy –– like these old-school Changeable toys McDonald's is bringing back –– and enjoy all the nostalgic feels as a bonus.
The exact price of the kids' box will depend on the franchisee's pricing, but it's generally less expensive than an adult combo due to the smaller-sized portions. McDonald's also offers more options than just the traditional hamburger Happy Meal. If you prefer chicken, for example, there are both four and six-piece McNugget boxes to choose from. Besides the main dish, the meal includes a side of fries, apple slices, a drink of your choice, and a toy. If you are looking for both cost savings and don't mind the smaller portion sizes, the Happy Meal is a solid choice.