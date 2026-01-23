After Nearly 40 Years, McDonald's Is Bringing Back These Old-School Happy Meal Toys

Talk about a blast from the past. Although McDonald's hasn't issued a formal announcement, its senior marketing director, Guillaume Huin, revealed on X that a retro toy is coming back to the Happy Meal. Huin wrote, "McDonald's Changeables are back on 1.27, featuring updated versions of both the robot and dinosaur designs from the original three Happy Meal programs released in 1987, 1989, and 1990. Changeables were — by far — the most requested Happy Meal program on X, across social media platforms, and through customer service."

McDonald's Changeables are back on 1.27, featuring updated versions of both the robot and dinosaur designs from the original three Happy Meal programs released in 1987, 1989, and 1990. Changeables were – by far – the most requested Happy Meal program on X, across social media... pic.twitter.com/qE3kXuPTrk — Guillaume Huin (@HuinGuillaume) January 22, 2026

If you're not old enough to remember Changeables, or this is the first time you've ever heard of them, Changeables are toys shaped like classic McDonald's items like burgers, fries, drink machines, and more. But the fun thing is that they transform into robots or creatures depending on the one you receive. I have an original one from when I was a kid, shaped like a Hotcakes container that transforms into a robot. The image Huin posted suggests that there'll be 16 different Changeables, some that turn into dinosaurs, with others that turn into the aforementioned robots. McDonald's knows how to cash in on nostalgia, so these will likely do well, especially knowing the collector crowd.