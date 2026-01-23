After Nearly 40 Years, McDonald's Is Bringing Back These Old-School Happy Meal Toys
Talk about a blast from the past. Although McDonald's hasn't issued a formal announcement, its senior marketing director, Guillaume Huin, revealed on X that a retro toy is coming back to the Happy Meal. Huin wrote, "McDonald's Changeables are back on 1.27, featuring updated versions of both the robot and dinosaur designs from the original three Happy Meal programs released in 1987, 1989, and 1990. Changeables were — by far — the most requested Happy Meal program on X, across social media platforms, and through customer service."
If you're not old enough to remember Changeables, or this is the first time you've ever heard of them, Changeables are toys shaped like classic McDonald's items like burgers, fries, drink machines, and more. But the fun thing is that they transform into robots or creatures depending on the one you receive. I have an original one from when I was a kid, shaped like a Hotcakes container that transforms into a robot. The image Huin posted suggests that there'll be 16 different Changeables, some that turn into dinosaurs, with others that turn into the aforementioned robots. McDonald's knows how to cash in on nostalgia, so these will likely do well, especially knowing the collector crowd.
McDonald's is gearing up for an interesting year
Collectibles aren't the only additions on the way. McDonald's has some new food in the works, including a hot honey sauce that will be available January 27 as well. You'll be able to snag this sauce as a dipping cup or as a condiment on some sandwiches, including breakfast and chicken-based items. While hot honey has been a trend for years, I'm actually more excited about a rumored new burger release that McDonald's has been teasing for ages — the Big Arch burger.
The massive McDonald's burger is available in two countries – Canada and Portugal — and features two quarter-pound beef patties, slices of white cheddar cheese, crispy and slivered onions, all on a poppy and sesame seed bun, and tied together by a new Arch sauce. Rumors are one thing, but employees have confirmed the release on Reddit; the estimated U.S. release date of this burger is thought to be in early March. Then, of course, you can't forget the iconic Shamrock Shake, since St. Patrick's Day is on the way, too. Those of us who are impatient (like me) for all these new things to come out will simply have to sit tight, but at least we can fidget with some Changeables in the meantime.