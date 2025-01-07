The McDonald's McValue Menu Is Out Now. Here's What To Expect

McDonald's new McValue category started with the $5 Meal Deal that debuted in 2024. The Meal Deal includes the option of either a McChicken or McDouble sandwich along with small order of French fries, a four-piece McNugget, and a small soft drink for $5. Under the brand's new launch, the $5 Meal Deal will stick around and be accompanied by the new Buy One, Add One for $1 offer.

This new part of the McValue platform allows customers to do just as described, to buy one menu item and get another (of equal or lesser value) for just $1. This deal also includes the brand's breakfast menu as well. The McValue breakfast items available for this deal are the Sausage McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit, Sausage Burrito, and Hash Browns. When it comes to lunch and dinner, customers can take advantage of the deal with an order of six-piece McNuggets, Double Cheeseburger, McChicken, or Small Fries.

On top of these standing deals, McDonald's has also announced a number of deals exclusive to its mobile app. For example, app users can expect free medium fries with a $1 purchase every Friday and a free McCrispy sandwich for new users. McDonald's is also allowing its franchisees to set certain promotions in the mobile app, so be sure to check as those prices may vary based on location.

The golden arches have set the bar for meal deal value in 2025, but what will be most interesting will be how the chain will top its own success. Will other fast food titans be able to keep up?