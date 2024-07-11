As Fast Food Prices Surge, It's Time For A Chain Restaurant Renaissance

Fast food is famous for two qualities: it's fast, and it's cheap. And while it's as fast as ever (maybe even faster thanks to fast food's increasing use of AI), it's not quite so cheap these days. The price of a Big Mac meal with medium fries and a drink has hit nearly $14 in New York City. And that's not just an isolated example — prices in the limited service meals and snacks category, which includes fast food chains such as McDonald's, Burger King, and Chick-fil-A, increased by over 34% from 2019 to 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That easily outpaces the overall inflation rate of 23% during that period.

One alternative for inflation-weary consumers has proven to be full-service chain restaurants — you know, the Applebee's and Chili's of the world. The price gap between fast food and chain restaurants is narrowing for many reasons, but one of the biggest is labor costs — fast food restaurants are more heavily impacted by rising labor costs than full-service chains.