Here's How Much A McDonald's Big Mac Cost The Decade You Were Born

McDonald's has been an American staple for decades, and for over 50 years, the Big Mac has been a highlighted fixture on the chain's menu. While the Big Mac didn't place particularly high in our ranking of every burger on the McDonald's menu, there's no denying that the three-bunned burger is one of the most iconic fast food items of all time. And while its physical existence hasn't changed much since its debut in the 1967 — beyond some minor changes to the not-so-secret Big Mac sauce – the one area that it has evolved massively is how much it costs. In the immortal words of rapper Fat Joe, "yesterday's price is not today's price," and that sentiment is more true for the Big Mac than anything.

Across the seven decades that the Big Mac has existed, the amount of money it costs to buy one has increased in both big and small increments for a myriad of reasons, such as inflation, rising labor costs, and the corporation's constant intention to maximize profits. In the end, each generation has grown up with a different understanding of just how much a Big Mac costs for one reason or another. Here's how much the iconic fast food burger cost during the decade you were born.