McDonald's Prices Have Surged Since 2019 And The Numbers Are Brutal
One of the biggest draws of fast food is low prices – or at least it used to be. You may have noticed that fast food has become less affordable over the last few years, more than just a normal increase to match inflation. Data shows the supreme name in fast food, McDonald's, is raising its prices in a way that outpaces the average rate of inflation, with some items more than doubling in price since 2019. That means popular fast food value menu items just aren't a good value anymore.
Since 2015, the dollar has had an inflation rate of 3.17% per year. By that logic, something that cost $1 in 2015 should cost $1.37 in 2025. For McDonald's, that has been far from the truth. The McChicken cost $1 in 2018, but in 2025 it's priced at $3.10. That's a whopping 210% increase in just seven years. This is symptomatic of other items on McDonald's menu. A McDouble cost $1.19 in 2014 while today it's sold for $4.59, a 285% increase in 11 years.
While McDonald's corporate office says the price increases aren't as bad as data suggests (and prices of items differ in different parts of the country), even the numbers highlighted by the company show significant increases. To combat criticism for higher prices, the company pointed out that a Big Mac Meal has increased by a mere 27% from 2019 to 2024 ($7.29 to $9.29), but this is still above the average rate of inflation. So, while 2025 has been a great year for new fast food items, it's been a rough year for those trying to eat on a budget.
These price hikes are a small part of a bigger problem
With news that McDonald's is changing prices once again, you may think you can pivot to other fast food restaurants for your comfort food fix – not so. Other fast food eateries are following suit by hiking prices, too. Popeyes, Chipotle, Taco Bell, and Jimmy John's have all increased their prices at more than double the national average inflation rate in 2025. In most areas, people are paying more than $10 per person for one fast food meal. With the rise of dollar store dinner recipes and healthier eating choices, this is no longer an attractive price point.
People have certainly noticed the change, too. Fans of McDonald's and other fast food joints have taken to Reddit to voice their frustrations. After seeing 2025 Big Mac Meal prices ($10.49), one user said, "At that price, you might as well go to Red Robin and tip to have someone bring it to you." Another agreed, saying, "I don't get why anyone goes there anymore. Overpriced and terrible."
Fast food restaurants still impress with how they make and serve food so quickly, but the draw of affordability will only continue to fade. Franchise owners cite increases in labor costs and materials expenses, but corporate execs won't be eating those costs. Instead, it's passed on to the consumer. You can try to save money through deals on fast food apps, but it might be better to start working on simple home recipes instead.