McDonald's Prices Have Surged Since 2019 And The Numbers Are Brutal

One of the biggest draws of fast food is low prices – or at least it used to be. You may have noticed that fast food has become less affordable over the last few years, more than just a normal increase to match inflation. Data shows the supreme name in fast food, McDonald's, is raising its prices in a way that outpaces the average rate of inflation, with some items more than doubling in price since 2019. That means popular fast food value menu items just aren't a good value anymore.

Since 2015, the dollar has had an inflation rate of 3.17% per year. By that logic, something that cost $1 in 2015 should cost $1.37 in 2025. For McDonald's, that has been far from the truth. The McChicken cost $1 in 2018, but in 2025 it's priced at $3.10. That's a whopping 210% increase in just seven years. This is symptomatic of other items on McDonald's menu. A McDouble cost $1.19 in 2014 while today it's sold for $4.59, a 285% increase in 11 years.

While McDonald's corporate office says the price increases aren't as bad as data suggests (and prices of items differ in different parts of the country), even the numbers highlighted by the company show significant increases. To combat criticism for higher prices, the company pointed out that a Big Mac Meal has increased by a mere 27% from 2019 to 2024 ($7.29 to $9.29), but this is still above the average rate of inflation. So, while 2025 has been a great year for new fast food items, it's been a rough year for those trying to eat on a budget.