Why McDonald's Might Be Changing Its Menu Prices Once Again

If you've recently taken a look at a Big Mac combo meal and skipped it due to its double digit price, McDonald's has noticed your absence. You'll want to watch in the coming few months to see if the price of your favorite combo meal comes down a bit, because the Wall Street Journal reports that the fast food titan is working with its franchisees to come up with a repricing strategy for eight of its most popular bundles. The meals' new total price will be at least 15% less of the entire sum of each individual items' price, which does mean you'll be getting a bit of extra wiggle room in your wallet.

Also expect to see $5 breakfast and $8 McNugget and Big Mac "Extra Value Meal" deals later on, which will run as special promotions. Lower income diners are the ones who are turning away from McDonald's the most (particularly during breakfast hours), and the concept that fast food is "cheap" has all but died in most American diners' minds now. Considering McDonald's prices have gone up about 141.4% over the past five years, that mustard and bologna sandwich you can make at home just sounds way more reasonable.