One Of The Most Expensive McDonald's In The US Charges Big Bucks For Big Macs
Enjoying a McDonald's meal is no longer economical — it's a downright luxury. According to Newsweek, menu prices for franchise favorites have increased 141.4% over the past five years. Finance Buzz reports reports slightly lower numbers, stating that the average cost of a Big Mac has increased by 50% over the last decade, from $3.99 to $5.99. Add in the variable of franchise ownership, and menu pricing varies even more by state and location, especially for McDonald's best-selling food items.
Unfortunately, one McDonald's location in America charges an absolute premium for a Big Mac (the iconic sandwich that was almost known by another name). At the time of writing, commuters near Darien, Connecticut should be prepared to shell out $10.19 for a Big Mac and nothing else. While the restaurant is located at a rest stop, these prices are considerably higher than even those in Seattle, Washington — the city with the most expensive Big Mac on average — where prices run about $7.06, according to data from CashNetUSA.
Big Mac prices across the U.S.
According to CashNetUSA, the cheapest Big Mac sandwich is sold in Texas, where the average price is $4.67. Major cities like Austin, Fort Worth, and Houston, offer standalone Big Macs for $4.36, $4.66, and $4.52, respectively, making the sandwich a steal of a deal (at least compared to Conneticut). Plus, Texas ranked fourth among the top 10 most affordable Big Mac Meals in the U.S. by state, where the average cost is 41.1% of the average hourly wage. Colorado, however, takes the prize for that particular category, where the cost of a Big Mac meal is just 40% of the average hourly wage.
In contrast, Massachusetts is the most expensive state to buy a Big Mac, with an average cost of $6.72 for a lone sandwich. Which state has the least affordable Big Mac meal, you ask? Arkansas, where the average cost is $10.35, equal to 55.1% of the average hourly wage. If you're looking to save money in your state, try this hack to never order a Big Mac again, or explore some of these other McDonald's ordering hacks you'll wish you'd known sooner.