One Of The Most Expensive McDonald's In The US Charges Big Bucks For Big Macs

Enjoying a McDonald's meal is no longer economical — it's a downright luxury. According to Newsweek, menu prices for franchise favorites have increased 141.4% over the past five years. Finance Buzz reports reports slightly lower numbers, stating that the average cost of a Big Mac has increased by 50% over the last decade, from $3.99 to $5.99. Add in the variable of franchise ownership, and menu pricing varies even more by state and location, especially for McDonald's best-selling food items.

Unfortunately, one McDonald's location in America charges an absolute premium for a Big Mac (the iconic sandwich that was almost known by another name). At the time of writing, commuters near Darien, Connecticut should be prepared to shell out $10.19 for a Big Mac and nothing else. While the restaurant is located at a rest stop, these prices are considerably higher than even those in Seattle, Washington — the city with the most expensive Big Mac on average — where prices run about $7.06, according to data from CashNetUSA.