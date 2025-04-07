14 McDonald's Ordering Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner
McDonald's is one of the most well-known fast food chains — not just in the U.S., but worldwide. In fact, in 2024, it's thought that over 70 million people ate McDonald's each day. What keeps these hungry diners coming back for more is the consistency provided by the Golden Arches. From the breakfast sandwiches to the burgers, chicken nuggets, and fries, you almost always know what you're getting when you walk in, pass by the drive-thru, or order delivery from McDonald's. But sometimes, getting the same thing over and over again can grow old.
In order to help bring the excitement back to your McDonald's experience, we have put together a list of tips and tricks. Not only will these tips spice up your order, but some may even help you save money. For the most seamless experience possible, we recommend giving them a whirl in the mid-afternoon to skip the lunch and dinner rush, and the transition from breakfast to lunch, which is the worst time to order from McDonald's. Next time you grab a bite to eat from the Golden Arches, these are the 14 ordering hacks to try.
Ask for no salt to ensure fresh fries
It's no shocker to us that fries are one of the best-selling food items in McDonald's history. That's why there's nothing more disappointing than receiving old, soggy fries. This doesn't just apply to fries either — being given any food item that looks like it was baking under the heat lamp for an extended period of time is a tragedy of epic fast food proportions.
A common belief among McDonald's customers that if you customize your order, such as asking for one of the chain's burgers without ketchup, they will make the menu item fresh. However, a former McDonald's employee on TikTok debunked this theory, stating they will simply take that ingredient off. The TikToker explained that the real way to ensure the food item is cooked to order is to ask for no salt as both the fries and meat are salted as soon as they're done being cooked. The only downside to this is that, unfortunately, you'll have to add the salt yourself if you do actually want salted fries.
Customize a McDouble to save money on a Big Mac
The Big Mac was added to the McDonald's menu in 1967 and has been a staple for customers ever since, with approximately 1.5 million of the burgers sold a day in the U.S. Tasty though the Big Mac may be, it's one of the more expensive items at the Golden Arches — unless you use one simple ordering hack to secure a Big Mac for less.
Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz shared the tip on TikTok to help viewers not only spend less but improve their overall experience. In the video, the chef tells customers not to get the Big Mac but instead order a McDouble with no ketchup, extra pickles, and add lettuce and Big Mac sauce. This is supposed to give you a burger that still has cheese and the same tangy flavor profile as the Big Mac but lacks the extra slice of bread between the two patties. It is important to note that the restaurant may charge you for adding the Big Mac sauce, but the burger still shouldn't cost more than the regular Big Mac.
Save money through the app
Do you have the McDonald's app? If not, it's worth downloading. By creating a MyMcDonald's Rewards account, you can enjoy access to exclusive rewards and deals that will help you save money.
The app will list the expiry date for each deal and how it can be redeemed. Some deals can only be redeemed when mobile ordering ahead of time, ordering for delivery, or when ordering at the restaurant. In this case, it will provide you with a four-digit code that you will give when ordering. One of the most popular deals is Free Fries Friday, which gets you a free medium portion of fries with a minimum purchase of $1.
In addition, for every dollar that you spend, you will get 100 reward points that can then be redeemed to get items for free. There are four different point levels – 1,500, 3,000, 4,500, and 6,000 points — and each one has four redemption options to choose from.
Satisfy your cravings with a Triple Filet-O-Fish
This hack will come in handy for Filet-O-Fish fans as well as those who visit the restaurant while observing Lent, although it can be enjoyed any time of the year as the sandwich is not a seasonal item. If you enjoy the sandwich but think it's too small and leave you hungry, you can apparently triple the amount of fish in the sandwich which we think should definitely satisfy your hunger.
One helpful Reddit user took to the site to explain how. First, you're going to need the McDonald's app. Using the app, you can order a Double Filet-O-Fish and add an additional fish filet for just $1.10. The McDonald's fan claimed that this vastly improves the bread-to-fish ratio. Due to the extra fish, you may want or need to ask for extra cheese and tartar sauce to keep the flavors balanced, but remember that they will cost extra.
Upgrade your Filet-O-Fish by adding Big Mac sauce
This is another hack from our friendly neighborhood former McDonald's corporate chef, Mike Haracz. In a TikTok video, the chef recommended replacing the tartar sauce that comes on the Filet-O-Fish with the Big Mac sauce to make a lovely pairing. He noted that to have the perfect amount of Big Mac sauce you will need to ask for two shots because the sauce gun they use for tartar sauce releases more sauce than the Big Mac sauce gun.
A commenter under the video who has added Big Mac sauce to the Filet-O-Fish said that it was incredible, adding that they did opt to keep the tartar sauce and add extra cheese to the sandwich. You will not be able to order this item on the app as it doesn't provide you with the option to add Big Mac sauce to the sandwich or get a side, so it will need to be ordered in the restaurant or at the drive-thru.
Create your own surf and turf option
In January 2022, McDonald's took notice of the different menu hacks circulating social media, selected four, and introduced them at certain restaurants around the nation and through the McDonald's app. One of the options was the Surf and Turf, which can easily be created by ordering and combining a Double Cheeseburger and Filet-O-Fish. During the promotion, employees didn't actually build these towering sandwiches but instead endorsed the hack and made it easier by giving customers the burger and sandwich wrapped separately to assemble themselves.
Most of the reactions were of shock and revulsion, but some of the brave souls who tried the Surf and Turf were actually surprised to have enjoyed it. One Reddit user claimed they were disgusted when their partner told them about the hack but, after trying it, said, "I was even more disgusted to find out that it wasn't terrible." Another McDonald's diner on Reddit dubbed it their new favorite menu item — or, to be more accurate, off-menu item — noting that it was extremely filling.
Ask for your receipt to unlock coupons and better service
You may not think to ask for your receipt at McDonald's, but it's worth it for two reasons, we promise. The first reason is that at the top of the receipt, there is a 26-digit McDVoice survey code that you can use online at McDVoice.com. Once you complete the survey, you will be provided with a code that can be used to redeem the deal cited on the receipt. Unfortunately, this coupon cannot be redeemed through the app, but will most often secure you a buy one, get one free sandwich deal.
According to a McDonald's employee, the second reason to ask for your receipt is that the workers might think you are a secret shopper who has been hired to review the store, as they need the receipt to be reimbursed for what they bought. The employee claimed that in many cases, you will not only receive better service but fresher food as well.
Replace the toasted burger bun with a steamed one
You can often get a better McDonald's Burger with one simple request. The chain's burgers already come with one of two different but delicious types of buns, depending on which burger you order. Burgers such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe, and Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese come with a sesame seed bun that is toasted to a delightful golden brown. Meanwhile, the McDouble, Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, and Hamburger are served with a bun that does not have sesame seeds but is still toasted until golden brown.
However, there is another burger bun option that customers can try. All you have to do is ask for a simple substitution. Order your desired burger with a steamed bun — the one that comes with the Filet-O-Fish. A McDonald's employee on Reddit noted that the bun is technically the same as the one without sesame seeds used for the Cheeseburger. The difference is in the preparation, as instead of being toasted, the bun for the Filet-O-Fish is steamed, making it fluffy and light. Even Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, recommended this on TikTok, and the comment section on the video saw multiple people backing him up with praise for the hack.
Make your burger more indulgent by ordering the deluxe version
Interestingly enough, burgers weren't the stars of the first McDonald's menu. That spot actually belonged to hot dogs, which is hard to believe considering McDonald's now serves approximately 75 hamburgers per second worldwide. However, that number isn't all that surprising to us, taking into account how many different burgers the chain now has on its menu.
If you want to give these burgers more of a fresh taste, you can always order the "deluxe" version. According to Reddit users, this adds shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayo to your burger. McDonald's explicitly offers a deluxe version of some of its menu items — such as the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the McCrispy, and the Spicy McCrispy – but not all of them. It is important to note that there is no button to automatically upgrade to the "deluxe" version on the app, but you can manually add these extra components to the burger. They are even recommended as add-ons when you click the customize button on the app.
Replace the folded eggs in the McDonald's breakfast sandwiches with a fresh one
Breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day, setting the tone for everything that follows. So why not try to start it on the most positive note possible by making one simple upgrade to your McDonald's breakfast sandwich?
You can choose from a huge variety of breakfast sandwiches at the fast food chain, with the type of egg varying depending on which one you order. McDonald's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, the Sausage Biscuit with Egg, the Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddle, and the Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddle all come with a folded scrambled egg. Meanwhile, the Egg McMuffin and the Sausage McMuffin with Egg come with a round egg. According to McDonald's employees, the scrambled folded egg is frozen and then reheated, while the round egg is a fresh egg that is cracked into a circular ring and then cooked. You can always request to switch from one type of egg to another, with Reddit users recommending substituting the scrambled egg for the round egg due to its freshness and superior taste.
Change out the breakfast sandwich buns with hash browns
This McDonald's hash brown sandwich hack is perfect if you're looking to add a little bit more crunch to your usual breakfast sandwich — and let's be real, what can't be improved by an extra hash brown or two? This popular tip from TikTok requires you to order two hash browns with your usual breakfast sandwich order. Once you have those items, you will need to do a little bit of food construction to assemble the sandwich by replacing the buns with the crispy fried potatoes.
Depending on which sandwich you order, you may need to cut the protein in half as the sausage is larger than the hash brown. Responses to this upgraded sandwich have proven overwhelmingly positive, with one diner on Reddit who regularly adds a hash brown to their Egg McMuffin also claiming that it was the best breakfast solution.
Ask for well-done chicken nuggets, fries, and hash browns
If you have ever received fries, McNuggets, or hash browns from McDonald's that were soggy or lacked a satisfying crunch, then there is an easy way to fix that. All you have to do is request that your order be cooked "well done."
A former McDonald's employee on Reddit said that customers would frequently order "well done" items. They explained that the process is as simple as dropping the food item into the fryer for a second time. However, they also noted that if you order this in the drive-thru and the restaurant is particularly busy then an employee may ask you to park since it will take a little longer.
Another Reddit user in a different thread stated that they have been doing this for years and have never had their order questioned by employees. "This will ensure a few things," they wrote. "The fries will be piping hot, and fresh out of the fryer, and they will have an extra crunchiness that really elevates them to a whole new level!"
Take your dessert to the next level by ordering Apple Pie à la Mode
Apple Pie à la Mode may be endorsed by McDonald's itself, but it isn't directly available on the menu or the app. Just like some of the other hacks on this list, you will to have to make it yourself. However, if you have a sweet tooth, it's worth the effort.
You may have already seen this hack, as there was a phase when it was trending on TikTok, and for good reason. To create your own Apple Pie à la Mode, all you need to do is order a plain sundae — or even a hot caramel or hot fudge sundae if you feel really feel like treating yourself — and a baked apple pie. Combine the two, and voilà: You have a yummy sweet treat.
Some fans on TikTok have called this their favorite snack from McDonald's, having ordered their apple pies this way for years. The only tricky part might be finding a McDonald's with a working ice cream machine, with one TikToker claiming that he had to go to four different locations before tracking one down.
Create your own ice cream sandwich
It only feels right to wrap up this list with another build-your-own dessert item and give it a sweet ending. This one is easy enough for diners with a sweet tooth to assemble. With two chocolate chip cookies and ice cream to create a makeshift McDonald's ice cream sandwich. Whether that's a vanilla soft serve or a McFlurry is up to you, although personally, we think an Oreo McFlurry cookie sandwich sounds amazing.
This is another hack that has actually been endorsed by McDonald's itself, with a restaurant in Lancaster, California, sharing an ice cream sandwich tutorial on TikTok in May 2024. As one user noted, it's even better when the cookies are freshly baked, even if that will admittedly mean a longer wait. However, there are some downsides to this sweet treat. A McDonald's employee on Reddit shared their experience making this ice cream sandwich during a shift and gave it a rating of seven out of 10, claiming that it does hurt your teeth. We guess you'll have to try it for yourself to see if they're right.